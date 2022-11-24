NPFL side Lobi Stars not interested in buying clubless Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo's contract was terminated by Manchester United earlier in the week after the release of the Portuguese's controversial interview with Piers Morgan where he slammed the club and its manager Erik Ten Hag.

Following the termination, clubs around the world have begun to line up in a bid to get the services of the 37-year-old who is currently, in Qatar with Portugal targeting a maiden FIFA World Cup win.

Lobi Stars deny possible interest in Ronaldo

On Wednesday, the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, released a message stating that the club have no plans to move for Ronaldo.

"Pls be informed that #WeAreLobi is yet to make any contact with representatives of Cristiano Ronaldo following his release from Manchester United," the Makurdi-based club announced on its official account on Twitter.

"We wish him the best & Lobi Stars will make no further comment on this."

Lobi Stars won their first - and only - Nigerian league title in 1999 after a new format was introduced, allowing the top four teams league from the regular season to square up in a knock-out Super League style in a single location.

In the 2003 season, the club won its first and only FA Cup title after beating Port-Harcourt-based Sharks FC.

Ronaldo to decide future after Qatar World Cup

Ronaldo is expected to make a decision on his future career after he is done with the World Cup in Qatar.