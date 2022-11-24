In what seems to be light-hearted banter, Nigeria's Lobi Stars have ruled out signing Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming that they have not spoken to either the player or his representatives.
NPFL side Lobi Stars not interested in buying clubless Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo's contract was terminated by Manchester United earlier in the week after the release of the Portuguese's controversial interview with Piers Morgans
Recommended articles
Ronaldo's contract was terminated by Manchester United earlier in the week after the release of the Portuguese's controversial interview with Piers Morgan where he slammed the club and its manager Erik Ten Hag.
Following the termination, clubs around the world have begun to line up in a bid to get the services of the 37-year-old who is currently, in Qatar with Portugal targeting a maiden FIFA World Cup win.
Lobi Stars deny possible interest in Ronaldo
On Wednesday, the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, released a message stating that the club have no plans to move for Ronaldo.
"Pls be informed that #WeAreLobi is yet to make any contact with representatives of Cristiano Ronaldo following his release from Manchester United," the Makurdi-based club announced on its official account on Twitter.
"We wish him the best & Lobi Stars will make no further comment on this."
Lobi Stars won their first - and only - Nigerian league title in 1999 after a new format was introduced, allowing the top four teams league from the regular season to square up in a knock-out Super League style in a single location.
In the 2003 season, the club won its first and only FA Cup title after beating Port-Harcourt-based Sharks FC.
Ronaldo to decide future after Qatar World Cup
Ronaldo is expected to make a decision on his future career after he is done with the World Cup in Qatar.
On Thursday, he will lead the A Selecao out against Ghana who qualified at the expense of Nigeria, before captaining them in their other Group H games against Uruguay and South Korea.
More from category
-
Embolo comes back to haunt his home country with winning goal for Switzerland against Cameroon
-
NPFL side Lobi Stars not interested in buying clubless Cristiano Ronaldo
-
Qatar 2022: A short trip home Qatar vs Senegal; Preview