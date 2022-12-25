ADVERTISEMENT

NPFL: IMC gives Clubs deadline to complete licensing ahead of the new season

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Draws for 2022/2023 will be held on December 28 as the league starts on January 8.

NPFL circular to NPFL Clubs
Ahead of the commencement of the 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Season, the Interim Management Committee (IMC) has given the clubs the to complete their licensing before the year ends.

IMC is the body responsible for organizing Nigeria's elite football league.

20 clubs will participate in the 2022/23 NPFL
In a circular to all NPFL clubs, signed by the Head, of the Legal and Compliance Department, Uche Egbe said that the deadline for club licensing is December 28th

He warned clubs that failure to meet the deadline will see the clubs be barred from participating in the league.

He also announced that the draw for the 2022/2023 league season is December 28 in Abuja.

IMC Circular to all NPFL clubs
According to the circular, "Note that the deadline for completion of the club licensing exercise for the 2022/2023 season is 28th December 2022. Consequently, any club that fails to meet the minimum threshold of compliance with the club licensing requirements will be barred from participating in the league.

"All affected clubs are therefore directed to take appropriate steps to rectify the noted defects to their application process to avoid being foreclosed from participation."

Meanwhile, IMC Chairman, Gbenga Elegbeleye, has confirmed that the league will start by January 8.

He added that it will be broadcast live on television beginning next season.

NPFL to return January 8th - Elegbeleye (Photo: Twitter/Mike_ThePundit)
“The NPFL will be on NTA (Nigeria Television Authority), as we have an assurance from them. For cable networks, it might not start with the first few matches, but later in the season.

“The league will start January 8, 2023, with draws for December 28 on a 100 percent abridged format, any club not ready might decide to leave.

“We won’t owe any referee for next season despite inheriting N500M referees' debt,” Elegbeleye said during an interview on Television

