NPFL: IMC gives Clubs deadline to complete licensing ahead of the new season

IMC is the body responsible for organizing Nigeria's elite football league.

In a circular to all NPFL clubs, signed by the Head, of the Legal and Compliance Department, Uche Egbe said that the deadline for club licensing is December 28th

He warned clubs that failure to meet the deadline will see the clubs be barred from participating in the league.

He also announced that the draw for the 2022/2023 league season is December 28 in Abuja.

According to the circular, "Note that the deadline for completion of the club licensing exercise for the 2022/2023 season is 28th December 2022. Consequently, any club that fails to meet the minimum threshold of compliance with the club licensing requirements will be barred from participating in the league.

"All affected clubs are therefore directed to take appropriate steps to rectify the noted defects to their application process to avoid being foreclosed from participation."

NPFL to start January 8 - IMC

Meanwhile, IMC Chairman, Gbenga Elegbeleye, has confirmed that the league will start by January 8.

He added that it will be broadcast live on television beginning next season.

“The NPFL will be on NTA (Nigeria Television Authority), as we have an assurance from them. For cable networks, it might not start with the first few matches, but later in the season.

“The league will start January 8, 2023, with draws for December 28 on a 100 percent abridged format, any club not ready might decide to leave.