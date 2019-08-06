The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has gone back to its 38-match format with the 2019/2020 season set to kick off on September 20.

After the 2017/2018 season ended abruptly due to chaos in the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the new 2019 NPFL season featured 28 teams in an abridged format of two conferences/groups.

The League Management Company (LMC) who are the organisers of the NPFL have however announced that the league will return to 38-match format with the new season kicking off on September 20.

In a circular sent to the 20 clubs, the LMC announced that the league season is expected to run from September 2019 to May 2020 in conformity with the new CAF calendar.

In the calendar sent to the clubs, orientation and induction of new teams will kick off later in August before the Super Cup in the first week of September.

Last season League winners Enyimba and Federation Cup champions Kano Pillars will square up in the Super Cup in a yet to be announced venue.

The draws for the new season will hold during the Super Cup game before the NPFL Annual General Meeting (AGM) that will be held on Tuesday, September 17.

The season will begin Sunday, September 22 before the mid-season break from Monday, December 30 to Friday, January 10.

2019/20 season

1. Orientation and Induction of new clubs – August 20-21, 2019

2. Super Cup – September 7/8, 2019

3. 2019/2020 NPFL Draws – September 7/8, 2019

4. NPFL Annual General Meeting (AGM) – September 17, 2019

5. Season kickoff– September 22, 2019

6. Mid-season break – December 30, 2019 – January 10, 2020)

7. End of Season – May 17, 2020