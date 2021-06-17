NPFL coach Stanley Eguma kidnapped in Enugu

Eguma was kidnapped on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, along the Enugu/Port Harcourt Express Road.

The coach had led his team out for their 2-0 loss away in Gombe against Adamawa United on Sunday, June 13.

He was said to have been kidnapped while on his way from that game. According to a Pulse source, the coach rode in a different car from the players when he was abducted with two of his assistants.

Neither Rivers United nor the state government which owns the club has confirmed the incident.

However, the Enugu State Police Command has confirmed that the coach has been kidnapped. The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Aliyu, already announced a full-scale operation to the veteran coach.

Eguma’s ordeal continues the trend of mishap during road trips in the NPFL. From robberies to road crashes, Nigerian football is not exempted from the poor state of roads in the country and the issues of insecurity.

In March 2020, two local-based players Dayo Ojo from Enyimba and Abia Comets’ Benjamin Iluyomade, spent three days in captivity before the police rescued them.

Five Kano Pillars players were injured in a robbery attack while the team was on their way to a game in June 2015.

The likes of Giwa FC and Enyimba have also experienced robbery attacks during road trips to away games.

In October 2018, Kwara United’s team bus was involved in a crash during an away trip to their 2018/2019 NPFL season-opening game.

The same thing happened in February 2021 when the team bus of Wikki Tourists went up in flames after an accident while on their way to an away game.