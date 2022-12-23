Rivers United have reportedly received the reward of over N700 million promised them by the Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike, for clinching the 2021/22 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).
NPFL: Christmas celebrations underway for Rivers United, as Wike gifts 47 members N15.6 million each
Rivers United set two new Nigerian records as they won their first NPFL title in July.
Recommended articles
The Port-Harcourt club lifted the Nigerian title in July, making it their first championship since the official merger of Dolphins and Sharks in 2016.
Rivers United while clinching the title, also set a new Nigerian title-winning record by finishing with 77 points from 38 games, while maintaining a 10-points gap over runners-up Plateau United, something that had never been done.
Wike redeems promise of $20000 to Rivers United
Following the recording-breaking feat, Wike, who is the head of the Rivers State government: the sole owner of the Nigerian champions, hosted the players and club officials in July, promising to reward them with a sum of $20000 each.
With just two days to Christmas, various reports have confirmed that Wike hosted the players and club officials at the state government house on Friday, remitting a promised sum of $20000 (N15.6 million) to 47 recipients.
Earlier in the week, players and management of the club were awarded the 'Governor's Medal of Service'. The GMS is considered the third highest distinction in the Rivers State conferment order.
Rivers United to turn attention to NPFL, Confederation Cup after Christmas
As the only Nigerian club left on the continent for the 2022/23 season, the Pride of Rivers will in the new year, turn their attention to the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.
The NPFL champions who were drawn in Group B with the competition with Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas, DR Congo's Motema Pembe, and Republic of Congo's Diables Noirs will kickstart their campaign on February 12, 2023.
Until then, the Stanley Eguma-led side will hope that they can get off to a good start in their bid to defend their NPFL title, whenever the new season starts.
More from category
-
Who is David Datro Fofana? - Chelsea’s new Drogba and what does he have in common with Haaland?
-
NPFL: Christmas celebrations underway for Rivers United, as Wike gifts 47 members N15.6 million each
-
LaLiga Preview: Spanish league returns with derbies and regional rivalries to entertain fans