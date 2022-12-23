NPFL: Christmas celebrations underway for Rivers United, as Wike gifts 47 members N15.6 million each

The Port-Harcourt club lifted the Nigerian title in July, making it their first championship since the official merger of Dolphins and Sharks in 2016.

Rivers United while clinching the title, also set a new Nigerian title-winning record by finishing with 77 points from 38 games, while maintaining a 10-points gap over runners-up Plateau United, something that had never been done.

Wike redeems promise of $20000 to Rivers United

Following the recording-breaking feat, Wike, who is the head of the Rivers State government: the sole owner of the Nigerian champions, hosted the players and club officials in July, promising to reward them with a sum of $20000 each.

AFP

With just two days to Christmas, various reports have confirmed that Wike hosted the players and club officials at the state government house on Friday, remitting a promised sum of $20000 (N15.6 million) to 47 recipients.

Earlier in the week, players and management of the club were awarded the 'Governor's Medal of Service'. The GMS is considered the third highest distinction in the Rivers State conferment order.

Rivers United to turn attention to NPFL, Confederation Cup after Christmas

As the only Nigerian club left on the continent for the 2022/23 season, the Pride of Rivers will in the new year, turn their attention to the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.

AFP

The NPFL champions who were drawn in Group B with the competition with Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas, DR Congo's Motema Pembe, and Republic of Congo's Diables Noirs will kickstart their campaign on February 12, 2023.