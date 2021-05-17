NPFL: Ahmed Musa’s 2nd debut and assist for Kano Pillars highlight matchday 21, which had 4 away wins

It was a cagey game with very few chances, and Musa struggled for a long time.

In the 80th minute, however, he set up with the only goal of the game with a through pass to Rabiu Ali, who finished with his left foot to make amends for his missed spot-kick earlier.

Musa was also the captain of the day after Ali handed him the captain’s armband before kickoff.

With the win, Pillars maintain the second position on the table with 40 points from 21 matches.

Away wins

There were four away wins on this matchday; Leaders Akwa United retained the top spot following a 2-0 win against local rivals Dakkada in Uyo.

Charles Atshimene bagged a brace, scoring in the 11th and 48th minutes.

MFM FC got a 2-0 win away at Warri Wolves, Nasarawa United got a 2-1 win away at Wikki Tourists.

In another away win, Rivers United got a 1-0 win away at Rangers

Full Results

Kano Pillars 1-0 Adamawa Utd

Dakkada 0-2 Akwa United

Sunshine Stars 0-0 Jigawa GS

Lobi Stars 2-0 FC Ifeanyiubah

Heartland 2-0 Katsina Utd

Wikki 1-2 Nasarawa Utd

Kwara Utd 2-0 Plateau Utd

Rangers 0-1 Rivers Utd