NPFL 2023: 'we are ready for the league' - Doma United

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) has disclosed that all is set for the commencement of the season to begin on January 8, 2023.

Doma United is drawn in Group B alongside established NPFL campaigners Niger Tornadoes, Wikki Tourist, and Lobi Stars.

Others are the defending champions, Rivers United, Abia Warriors, Enugu Rangers, Sunshine Stars, Bayelsa United, and Dakkada FC.

Doma will be making her NPFL debut when they host Sunshine stars of Akure at the Pantami Stadium, Gombe.

We are ready to compete - Doma Owner

The Owner of Doma United, Sulaiman Umar, has insisted that the team will not be a pushover during the season.

Umar said further that the team is ready to compete in the league.

He said, “Doma United is in the NPFL to compete and no team is a pushover. Doma United is not a pushover.