NPFL 2023: 'we are ready for the league' - Doma United

The newly promoted side will make her NPFL debut at home against Sunshine Stars.

Ahead of the kick-off of the 2022/23 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Season, the newly promoted side, Doma United has revealed that they are ready to compete in the league.

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) has disclosed that all is set for the commencement of the season to begin on January 8, 2023.

Doma United is drawn in Group B alongside established NPFL campaigners Niger Tornadoes, Wikki Tourist, and Lobi Stars.

Others are the defending champions, Rivers United, Abia Warriors, Enugu Rangers, Sunshine Stars, Bayelsa United, and Dakkada FC.

The newly promoted side team, Doma United

Doma will be making her NPFL debut when they host Sunshine stars of Akure at the Pantami Stadium, Gombe.

The Owner of Doma United, Sulaiman Umar, has insisted that the team will not be a pushover during the season.

Umar said further that the team is ready to compete in the league.

Doma United

He said, “Doma United is in the NPFL to compete and no team is a pushover. Doma United is not a pushover.

“Our first game is against Sunshine Stars, and we believe we can start strongly at home by winning our first game of the season.”

