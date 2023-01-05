NPFL 2023: Shooting Stars sign Madiba Star, Benedict Gbenga

Gbenga helped Madiba to win 2021/2022 Nationwide League One, (NLO) Super 8 title.

The young Striker scored fourteen goals to help the Lagos based side to beat favourites, Mailtantarki Care FC by a 1-0 in the final played at the Legacy Pitch in Lagos on Saturday.

AFP

The Super 8 competition organized to determine the eventual champions of 2021/2022 NLO saw the converging of eight teams that booked their places in the second-tier division of Nigerian league, the Nigeria National League.

Shootings stars in Group A

Shooting stars of Ibadan was drawn in group A by the draws conducted by the Interim Management Committee (IMC).

AFP

The league will start on January 8 with Twenty teams drawn in two different groups.

Shooting stars leading Group A alongside Kwara United, Nasarawa United, Plateau United, Gombe United and Elkanemi Warriors.

Others in the group included, eight-time champions, Enyimba, Akwa United, Bendel Insurance, Shooting Stars and Remo Stars.

In Group B, we have Niger Tornadoes, Doma United, Wikki Tourists, Lobi Stars and defending champions Rivers United.

AFP

Completing the group are Abia Warriors, Dakkada FC, Rangers, Sunshine Stars and Bayelsa United.