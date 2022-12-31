ADVERTISEMENT

NPFL 2023: See the stadiums all 20 teams will play their home games this season

The new NPFL is scheduled to start on Sunday, January 8 2023.

Following the approval of match venues for the 2023 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season by the Interim Management Committee (IMC), five of the 20 clubs in the Nigerian top flight will play their home matches away from home this season.

According to the IMC, this comes as a result of the official stadiums of Kwara United, Niger Tornadoes, Lobi Stars, Nasarawa United and Rangers International, failing to meet the infrastructure requirements standard.

The draw for the new season which was held earlier this week confirmed that the 2023 season will be in an abridged format and is bound to start on Sunday, January 8.

With all set in place and the league about to start, these are the home grounds of the 20 clubs in the NPFL this season.

Akwa United - Godswill Akpabio Stadium (Uyo)

The Godswill Akpabio Stadium play host to Uyo-based clubs Akwa United and Dakkada FC
The Godswill Akpabio Stadium play host to Uyo-based clubs Akwa United and Dakkada FC AFP

Bendel Insurance - Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium (Benin)

Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium
Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium AFP

El Kanemi Warriors - El-Kanemi Stadium (Maiduguri)

Fans at the El Kanemi Stadium in Maiduguri
Fans at the El Kanemi Stadium in Maiduguri AFP

Enyimba - Enyimba Stadium (Aba)

The Enyimba Stadium
The Enyimba Stadium AFP

Gombe United - Pantami Stadium (Gombe)

Gombe-based clubs Gombe United and Doma United will both use the Pantami Stadium as their homeground
Gombe-based clubs Gombe United and Doma United will both use the Pantami Stadium as their homeground AFP

Kwara United - Lekan Salami Stadium (Ibadan)

Shooting Stars will share their homeground, the Lekan Salami Stadium with Ilorin-based Kwara United
Shooting Stars will share their homeground, the Lekan Salami Stadium with Ilorin-based Kwara United AFP

Nasarawa United - New Jos Stadium (Jos)

Plateau United will share their New Jos Stadium with Nasarawa's Nasarawa United, and Makurdi-based Lobi Stars
Plateau United will share their New Jos Stadium with Nasarawa's Nasarawa United, and Makurdi-based Lobi Stars AFP

Plateau United - New Jos Stadium (Jos)

Plateau United will share their New Jos Stadium with Nasarawa's Nasarawa United, and Makurdi-based Lobi Stars
Plateau United will share their New Jos Stadium with Nasarawa's Nasarawa United, and Makurdi-based Lobi Stars AFP

Remo Stars - Remo Stars Stadium (Ikenne)

Remo Stars Stadium
Remo Stars Stadium AFP

Shooting Stars - Lekan Salami Stadium (Ibadan)

Shooting Stars will share their homeground, the Lekan Salami Stadium with Ilorin-based Kwara United
Shooting Stars will share their homeground, the Lekan Salami Stadium with Ilorin-based Kwara United AFP

Abia Warriors - Umuahia Township Stadium (Umuahia)

A section of the Umuahia Township Stadium
A section of the Umuahia Township Stadium AFP

Bayelsa United - Samson Siasia Stadium (Yenegoa)

Samson Siaisia Stadium
Samson Siaisia Stadium AFP

Dakkada - Godswill Akpabio Stadium (Uyo)

The Godswill Akpabio Stadium play host to Uyo-based clubs Akwa United and Dakkada FC
The Godswill Akpabio Stadium play host to Uyo-based clubs Akwa United and Dakkada FC AFP

Doma United - Pantami Stadium (Gombe)

Gombe-based clubs Gombe United and Doma United will both use the Pantami Stadium as their homeground
Gombe-based clubs Gombe United and Doma United will both use the Pantami Stadium as their homeground AFP

Lobi Stars - New Jos Stadium (Jos)

Plateau United will share their New Jos Stadium with Nasarawa's Nasarawa United, and Makurdi-based Lobi Stars
Plateau United will share their New Jos Stadium with Nasarawa's Nasarawa United, and Makurdi-based Lobi Stars AFP

Niger Tornadoes - Ahmadu Bello Stadium (Kaduna)

Minna-based Niger Tornadoes will this season play in Kaduna, at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium
Minna-based Niger Tornadoes will this season play in Kaduna, at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium AFP

Rangers - Awka City Stadium (Akwa)

Rangers will temporarily play at the Akwa City Stadium until the completion of their homeground in Enugu
Rangers will temporarily play at the Akwa City Stadium until the completion of their homeground in Enugu AFP

Rivers United - Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium (Port Harcourt)

Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium
Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium AFP

Sunshine Stars - Akure Township Stadium (Akure)

Akure Township Stadium
Akure Township Stadium AFP

Wikki Tourists - Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium (Bauchi)

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium
Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium AFP
