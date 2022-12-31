NPFL 2023: See the stadiums all 20 teams will play their home games this season

According to the IMC, this comes as a result of the official stadiums of Kwara United, Niger Tornadoes, Lobi Stars, Nasarawa United and Rangers International, failing to meet the infrastructure requirements standard.

The draw for the new season which was held earlier this week confirmed that the 2023 season will be in an abridged format and is bound to start on Sunday, January 8.

With all set in place and the league about to start, these are the home grounds of the 20 clubs in the NPFL this season.

Group A

Akwa United - Godswill Akpabio Stadium (Uyo)

Bendel Insurance - Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium (Benin)

El Kanemi Warriors - El-Kanemi Stadium (Maiduguri)

Enyimba - Enyimba Stadium (Aba)

Gombe United - Pantami Stadium (Gombe)

Kwara United - Lekan Salami Stadium (Ibadan)

Nasarawa United - New Jos Stadium (Jos)

Plateau United - New Jos Stadium (Jos)

Remo Stars - Remo Stars Stadium (Ikenne)

Shooting Stars - Lekan Salami Stadium (Ibadan)

Group B

Abia Warriors - Umuahia Township Stadium (Umuahia)

Bayelsa United - Samson Siasia Stadium (Yenegoa)

Dakkada - Godswill Akpabio Stadium (Uyo)

Doma United - Pantami Stadium (Gombe)

Lobi Stars - New Jos Stadium (Jos)

Niger Tornadoes - Ahmadu Bello Stadium (Kaduna)

Rangers - Awka City Stadium (Akwa)

Rivers United - Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium (Port Harcourt)

Sunshine Stars - Akure Township Stadium (Akure)

Wikki Tourists - Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium (Bauchi)