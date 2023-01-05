NPFL 2023: Rivers United's captain Festus reveal his side is targeting Kano Pillars' record

The Nigerian champions, who are also the country's remaining team in CAF's inter-club competitions this season were most recently, rewarded with over N700 million following their historic feat in the 2021/22 season.

En route to the league title, Rivers United set a new Nigerian title-winning record by finishing with 77 points from 38 games, while maintaining a record 10-point gap over runners-up Plateau United.

Rivers United want to be champions again

With the new season to run in an abridged format where all 20 teams are drawn into two groups of 10 and the top three from each, qualifying for a Super 6 playoff, Festus has stated that his side will start their season 'early'.

"We have tasted what it is to be champions, and we want to do it again, even in the Confederations Cup. We want to make people in Rivers State happy, and everyone in Nigeria too," the centre-back said in an interview with NTA and obtained by Pulse Sports.

"What I do say to my teammates is to be always ready. This is an abridged league and it's the type you don't want to wait till week 5 or 10 before you pick your form.

"We have to start now to put ourselves in good shape and deny ourselves things that will derail our performance. We are professionals, we know the importance of victory."

Kano Pillars were the last team to consecutively win the Nigerian league title, doing a three-peat between 2012 and 2014.

Rivers United to launch new season against Lobi Stars

In their first game of the season, the Pride of Rivers will host Markurdi-based Lobi Stars at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, and the 33-year-old is confident about what they can do.

"We will not just be participants, but we will take the trophy again. We know the joy that comes with being champions, I am happy when people call me a champion. We are going to get it right," Festus said in a final message to the club's fans.