NPFL 2023: NFF applauds IMC for repositioning the league

IMC held the draws for the 2022/2023 football season at the Sandralia Hotel in Abuja.

The 20 NPFL clubs are drawn into two different groups for the purpose of the abridged League season.

The draws witnessed Kwara United, Nasarawa United, Plateau United, Gombe United and Elkanemi Warriors In group A.

Others in the group included, eight-time champions, Enyimba, Akwa United, Bendel Insurance, Shooting Stars and Remo Stars.

In Group B, we have Niger Tornadoes, Doma United, Wikki Tourists, Lobi Stars and defending champions Rivers United.

Completing the group are Abia Warriors, Dakkada FC, Rangers, Sunshine Stars and Bayelsa United.

We are satisfied with IMC - NFF President

Ibrahim Musa Gusau has stated that the nation football governing body is satisfied with Gbenga Elegbeleye led IMC.

Gusau disclosed this during the draw ceremony in Abuja and was represented at the event by the NFF’s Director of Communications, Mr. Ademola Olajire.

He added that the NFF will continue to provide atmosphere for the league strive.

“Let me state clearly that the NFF is satisfied with the efforts the IMC headed by Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye has been making to rebrand and reposition the NPFL since its inauguration. The NFF commends the IMC Chairman and all his members for the highly successful pre-season tournament held earlier in the month, and for the actualization of this Draw Ceremony.