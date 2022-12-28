ADVERTISEMENT

NPFL 2023: NFF applauds IMC for repositioning the league

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

NFF applauded IMC after a colorful draw

Rivers United are NPFL defending Champions
Rivers United are NPFL defending Champions

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Musa Gusau has applauded the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) for its efforts to reposition the Nigeria League.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

IMC held the draws for the 2022/2023 football season at the Sandralia Hotel in Abuja.

Remo stars and MFM players in action
Remo stars and MFM players in action AFP

The 20 NPFL clubs are drawn into two different groups for the purpose of the abridged League season.

The draws witnessed Kwara United, Nasarawa United, Plateau United, Gombe United and Elkanemi Warriors In group A.

Others in the group included, eight-time champions, Enyimba, Akwa United, Bendel Insurance, Shooting Stars and Remo Stars.

In Group B, we have Niger Tornadoes, Doma United, Wikki Tourists, Lobi Stars and defending champions Rivers United.

Remo stars line up against ASFAR of Morocco in the CAF Confederations cup
Remo stars line up against ASFAR of Morocco in the CAF Confederations cup AFP

Completing the group are Abia Warriors, Dakkada FC, Rangers, Sunshine Stars and Bayelsa United.

Ibrahim Musa Gusau has stated that the nation football governing body is satisfied with Gbenga Elegbeleye led IMC.

Nigeria football Federation President, Ibrahim Musa Gusau
Nigeria football Federation President, Ibrahim Musa Gusau AFP

Gusau disclosed this during the draw ceremony in Abuja and was represented at the event by the NFF’s Director of Communications, Mr. Ademola Olajire.

He added that the NFF will continue to provide atmosphere for the league strive.

Kwara United players in action
Kwara United players in action AFP

“Let me state clearly that the NFF is satisfied with the efforts the IMC headed by Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye has been making to rebrand and reposition the NPFL since its inauguration. The NFF commends the IMC Chairman and all his members for the highly successful pre-season tournament held earlier in the month, and for the actualization of this Draw Ceremony.

“The commitment to engineer changes that will deliver a vibrant Nigeria League and a viable football economy in the country remains as firm as ever. The NFF will continue to provide the necessary support to the IMC to fulfill its terms of reference in flying colours,” Gusau said.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Auxerre fought bravely but they were outdone by a 17-year-old who seems destined for greatness

    LIGUE 1: Niang goal not enough for Auxerre as 17-year-old steals the show for Monaco

  • Rivers United are the defending champions

    NPFL 2023: Defending champions Rivers United to kick off title defense against Lobi Stars

  • Rivers United are NPFL defending Champions

    NPFL 2023: NFF applauds IMC for repositioning the league

Recommended articles

LIGUE 1: Niang goal not enough for Auxerre as 17-year-old steals the show for Monaco

LIGUE 1: Niang goal not enough for Auxerre as 17-year-old steals the show for Monaco

NPFL 2023: Defending champions Rivers United to kick off title defense against Lobi Stars

NPFL 2023: Defending champions Rivers United to kick off title defense against Lobi Stars

NPFL 2023: NFF applauds IMC for repositioning the league

NPFL 2023: NFF applauds IMC for repositioning the league

Rash Onyedika set to miss crucial match-up against Onuachu

Rash Onyedika set to miss crucial match-up against Onuachu

PREMIER LEAGUE: 'The new Haaland' - Chelsea confirm the signing of goal machine David Datro Fofana

PREMIER LEAGUE: 'The new Haaland' - Chelsea confirm the signing of goal machine David Datro Fofana

NPFL 2023: Remo Stars, 3SC renew rivalry as NPFL resumes January 8

NPFL 2023: Remo Stars, 3SC renew rivalry as NPFL resumes January 8

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard in line to work with Super Eagles star Raphael Onyedika

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard in line to work with Super Eagles star Raphael Onyedika

A perfect match - How Baylor University struck Gold with three Nigerian athletes

A perfect match - How Baylor University struck Gold with three Nigerian athletes

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea willing to pay £105m release clause for World Cup star

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea willing to pay £105m release clause for World Cup star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Blaise Matuidi and N’golo Kante formed part of a formidable midfield that won France the 2018 World Cup (ZUMA Press)

World Cup winner says goodbye to football

Salah celebrates Christmas with his family

Mohamed Salah celebrates Christmas again despite facing backlash

Edouard Mendy was right to turn down Chelsea's offer

COMMENT: Edouard Mendy was right to reject Chelsea’s ‘disrespectful’ and perhaps even racist contract offer

Nigeria's Flying Eagles

U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles drawn into 'group of death' with hosts Egypt, and 2019 finalists