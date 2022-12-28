NPFL 2023: Defending champions Rivers United to kick off title defense against Lobi Stars

The league will start on January 8 with Twenty teams drawn in two different groups (A and B).

In group A Kwara United, Nasarawa United, Plateau United, Gombe United and Elkanemi Warriorrs.

Others in the group included, eight-time champions, Enyimba, Akwa United, Bendel Insurance, Shooting Stars and Remo Stars.

In Group B, we have Niger Tornadoes, Doma United, Wikki Tourists, Lobi Stars and defending champions Rivers United.

Completing the group are Abia Warriors, Dakkada FC, Rangers, Sunshine Stars and Bayelsa United.

Rivers United to kick off title defense against Lobi Stars

The defending champions, Rivera United will start the league when they host Lobi stars of Markurdi at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.

The pride of Rivers who recently received over N700 million promised by the Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike, for winning the 2021/22 NPFL league title.

The defending champion will be competing in the league after over 150 days (about 5 months) without action in the domestic scenes.

The NPFL champions who are drawn in Group B in the CAF Confederation cup with Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas, DR Congo's Motema Pembe, and Republic of Congo's Diables Noirs will kickstart their campaign on February 12, 2023.

Akwa United will welcome NNL champions

Former champions, Akwa United will welcome Nigeria National League champions, Bendel insurance into the league.

The Uyo based side will host Benin Arsenal on day one at the Godswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo.

Match day One full fixtures

Group A

Nasarawa Utd vs Enyimba

Akwa Utd vs Bendel Insurance

Plateau Utd vs Shooting Stars

Kwara Utd vs Gombe Utd

Remo Stars vs El Kanemi Warriors

GROUP B

Bayelsa Utd vs Dakkada

Wikki Tourists vs Niger Tornadoes

Doma Utd vs Sunshine Stars

Rivers Utd vs Lobi Stars