NPFL 2023: Defending champions Rivers United to kick off title defense against Lobi Stars

Everything you need to know about Matchday one of NPFL Abridge league season as Rivers United will start the season at home against Lobi stars.

Rivers United are the defending champions
Rivers United are the defending champions

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) have conducted draws for the 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

The league will start on January 8 with Twenty teams drawn in two different groups (A and B).

In group A Kwara United, Nasarawa United, Plateau United, Gombe United and Elkanemi Warriorrs.

Enyimba in action at preseason tournament
Enyimba in action at preseason tournament

Others in the group included, eight-time champions, Enyimba, Akwa United, Bendel Insurance, Shooting Stars and Remo Stars.

In Group B, we have Niger Tornadoes, Doma United, Wikki Tourists, Lobi Stars and defending champions Rivers United.

Completing the group are Abia Warriors, Dakkada FC, Rangers, Sunshine Stars and Bayelsa United.

The defending champions, Rivera United will start the league when they host Lobi stars of Markurdi at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.

Governor Nyesom Wike (third from right) smiles as Rivers United captain Festus Austine (centre) lifts the NPFL trophy
Governor Nyesom Wike (third from right) smiles as Rivers United captain Festus Austine (centre) lifts the NPFL trophy

The pride of Rivers who recently received over N700 million promised by the Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike, for winning the 2021/22 NPFL league title.

The defending champion will be competing in the league after over 150 days (about 5 months) without action in the domestic scenes.

Rivers United will look to navigate their way through the CAF Confederation Cup from February 2023
Rivers United will look to navigate their way through the CAF Confederation Cup from February 2023

The NPFL champions who are drawn in Group B in the CAF Confederation cup with Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas, DR Congo's Motema Pembe, and Republic of Congo's Diables Noirs will kickstart their campaign on February 12, 2023.

Former champions, Akwa United will welcome Nigeria National League champions, Bendel insurance into the league.

Bendel Insurance crowned the winner of the Nigeria National League (NNL) 2021/2022 football season
Bendel Insurance crowned the winner of the Nigeria National League (NNL) 2021/2022 football season

The Uyo based side will host Benin Arsenal on day one at the Godswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo.

Nasarawa Utd vs Enyimba

Akwa Utd vs Bendel Insurance

Plateau Utd vs Shooting Stars

3SC line up during NPFL preseason tournament
3SC line up during NPFL preseason tournament

Kwara Utd vs Gombe Utd

Remo Stars vs El Kanemi Warriors

Bayelsa Utd vs Dakkada

Wikki Tourists vs Niger Tornadoes

Doma Utd vs Sunshine Stars

Kwara United players in action
Kwara United players in action

Rivers Utd vs Lobi Stars

Rangers International vs Abia Warriors

