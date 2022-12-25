NPFL 2023: Clubs threaten to boycott draws over abridge league format

Recall that the Interim Management Committee (IMC) has invited the clubs for the draw of the 2023 season.

The draw is slated for December 28 in Abuja.

NPFL will be 100% Abridged

IMC Chairman, Gbenga Elegbeleye, confirmed that the league will be 100 percent abridged format during an interview on live television.

Elegbeleye said that clubs that are not ready should leave the league.

“The league will start January 8, 2023, with draws for December 28 on 100 per cent abridged format, any club not ready might decide to leave.

“We won’t owe any referee for next season despite inheriting N500M referees' debt,” Elegbeleye said during an interview on Television

Club owners reject Abridge league

The club owners have rejected the abridged league format by the IMC for the new season and set to boycott the draws.

The Football Club Owners Association of Nigeria (Club Owners), the umbrella body of Proprietors, Chairmen and Managers of top Professional Domestic football League Clubs in Nigeria.

In a statement jointly signed by the Chairman of the association, Bar. Isaac Danladi and Executive Secretary, Chief Alloy Chukwuemeka, alleged that some group of persons went behind to push for an abridged league which is a caricature of the NPFL, a league once adjudged as the number league in Africa.

The club owners assured that a full league format can still be completed within the time frame of submissions of the CAF Competitions representatives.

According to the statement, "The Association however used the occasion to warn mischief makers and blackmailers who were hired by some toxic interests within the system to cause disaffection between the Association and other Football stakeholders, stressing that Football can only strive in an atmosphere of an enabling environment where negotiations and round table discussions are cherished.

"It specifically mentioned a situation where MEMBER-CLUBS had in a joint meeting with the IMC unanimously voted for a full league with 16+1 votes, to 3 votes, and against a proposal for an abridged league, only for some group of persons to go behind to push for an abridged league which is a caricature of the NPFL, a league once adjudged as the number league in Africa.