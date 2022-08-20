'We are not done' - Awoniyi's manager confirms Nottingham Forest will buy a 17th player

Nigeria's Taiwo Awoniyi played for 61 minutes as the Premier League newcomers drew 1-1 with Everton on Saturday, with fellow Nigerian newcomer Emmanuel Dennis sitting on the bench for all 90 minutes.

Cooper revealed after the Everton game that summer arrival Moussa Niakhate will be out of action for months, following an injury he sustained in their last match with West Ham and added that, he might need a 17th summer signing to replace the defender.

Forest hoping for Niakhate replacement

Niakhate suffered a hamstring injury during Forest's 1-0 victory over West Ham, and scans have shown that the defender, who cost £10 million and joined Forest this summer from Metz, had a more serious injury than first believed.

“He is out for a few months. We had to do another scan later in the week and it didn’t come back too good. It is a blow for him and a blow for us,” Cooper said.

“Maybe, we will see,” he said about the possibility of a 17th signing. "We are not done with ins and outs.”

Asides Niakhate, another new signing Orel Mangala suffered an injury in Nottingham Forest's 1-1 draw with Everton, leading to his substitution in the 55th minute.

The Premier League newcomers announced Morgan Gibbs-White this week as their 16th summer signing, with Nigeria's duo of Awoniyi - who joined from Union Berlin, and Dennis - who joined from Watford, among their arrivals.

Boly on Forest's radar as 'signing number 17'

They are reportedly in the market to add another centre-back to Cooper's squad, possibly Wolves centre-back Willy Boly.

Boly, who only made 10 Premier League appearances in the previous season, has been an unused substitute for Bruno Lage in both of Wolves' first matches this season.