Newly-promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest are interested in Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi and are ready to pay his release clause.
Nottingham Forest to pay ₦8.6b for Newcastle-linked Super Eagles star
The former European champions want to build a formidable squad as they get set for life in the English topflight.
Forest haunt Awoniyi
According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, Forest want to bring in a striker this summer and have identified Awoniyi as a target as they prepare for life in the Premier League.
The Reds are prepared to pay €20m, which is his release clause at Union Berlin. Awoniyi is also keen to leave Union Berlin and return to England, where he has unfinished business.
The 24-year-old spent six years with Liverpool after signing for the Reds in 2015. However, he never made a first-team appearance for Jurgen Klopp's men, going on several loan spells during his time at the club.
Unfinished business for Awoniyi
But with a lot of interest in his services, Awoniyi wants a return to England to achieve his dream of playing in the Premier League. The Super Eagles striker will be bringing in goals after scoring 20 goals and recording five assists in 43 appearances for Union Berlin last season.
He scored 15 alone in the German Bundesliga to finish as Nigeria's top scorer in Europe's top five leagues. Meanwhile, Forest are not the only club interested in his services. The Nigerian international has also been linked with a move to Newcastle and West Ham.
It now remains to be seen where he will end up this summer.
