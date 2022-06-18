TRANSFERS

Nottingham Forest to pay ₦8.6b for Newcastle-linked Super Eagles star

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The former European champions want to build a formidable squad as they get set for life in the English topflight.

Kelechi Iheanacho, Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi celebrate Nigeria's winner against Egypt at the 2021 AFCON (IMAGO / Shengolpixs)
Kelechi Iheanacho, Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi celebrate Nigeria's winner against Egypt at the 2021 AFCON (IMAGO / Shengolpixs)

Newly-promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest are interested in Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi and are ready to pay his release clause.

Recommended articles

According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, Forest want to bring in a striker this summer and have identified Awoniyi as a target as they prepare for life in the Premier League.

The Reds are prepared to pay €20m, which is his release clause at Union Berlin. Awoniyi is also keen to leave Union Berlin and return to England, where he has unfinished business.

Taiwo Awoniyi
Taiwo Awoniyi AFP

The 24-year-old spent six years with Liverpool after signing for the Reds in 2015. However, he never made a first-team appearance for Jurgen Klopp's men, going on several loan spells during his time at the club.

ALSO READ: Should talented Taiwo Awoniyi consider moving to Premier League?

Despite Liverpool's no show, Awoniyi dreams of Premier League return

Newcastle set their eyes on another Nigerian star valued at ₦13billion

But with a lot of interest in his services, Awoniyi wants a return to England to achieve his dream of playing in the Premier League. The Super Eagles striker will be bringing in goals after scoring 20 goals and recording five assists in 43 appearances for Union Berlin last season.

Taiwo Awoniyi (IMAGO / Eibner)
Taiwo Awoniyi (IMAGO / Eibner) Pulse Nigeria

He scored 15 alone in the German Bundesliga to finish as Nigeria's top scorer in Europe's top five leagues. Meanwhile, Forest are not the only club interested in his services. The Nigerian international has also been linked with a move to Newcastle and West Ham.

It now remains to be seen where he will end up this summer.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Kelechi Iheanacho, Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi celebrate Nigeria's winner against Egypt at the 2021 AFCON (IMAGO / Shengolpixs)

    Nottingham Forest to pay ₦8.6b for Newcastle-linked Super Eagles star

  • Depay gifts Ghanaian president Barcelona jersey

    Depay gifts Ghanaian president Barcelona jersey

  • Oshoala in camp as Super Falcons hold first AWCON training session

    Oshoala, Ebi all smiles as Super Falcons hold 1st training session in Abuja [Video]

Recommended articles

Nottingham Forest to pay ₦8.6b for Newcastle-linked Super Eagles star

Nottingham Forest to pay ₦8.6b for Newcastle-linked Super Eagles star

Depay gifts Ghanaian president Barcelona jersey

Depay gifts Ghanaian president Barcelona jersey

Oshoala, Ebi all smiles as Super Falcons hold 1st training session in Abuja [Video]

Oshoala, Ebi all smiles as Super Falcons hold 1st training session in Abuja [Video]

Eagles midfielder Yves Bissouma completes £25m switch to Tottenham from Brighton

Eagles midfielder Yves Bissouma completes £25m switch to Tottenham from Brighton

Sadio Mané upgrades to Bayern Munich as Liverpool agree £32m deal

Sadio Mané upgrades to Bayern Munich as Liverpool agree £32m deal

Osimhen ₦43b move from Napoli to Arsenal rumours are not true

Osimhen ₦43b move from Napoli to Arsenal rumours are not true

Trending

SCOOP

Samuel Eto'o rejects Liverpool defender Joel Matip

Samuel Eto'o rejects Liverpool defender Joel Matip
SCOOP

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack [Photos]

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack

Meet Super Eagles stars and their wives

Super Eagles stars and their wives
COMMENT

Samuel Eto’o rejecting Joel Matip is a sign of pride which could cost Cameroon at the World Cup

Samuel Eto'o blocked Joel Matip's attempt to rejoin Cameroon