Nottingham Forest to battle Everton for another Super Eagles star

Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis has emerged as a transfer target for newly-promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest.
The Tricky Trees signed Taiwo Awoniyi this summer, but it appears they are not done with Nigerian stars.
Dennis has been linked with a move away from Watford after the Hornets' relegation to the Skybet Championship. Everton and Newcastle are among the clubs interested in Dennis' services but it appears Forest are leading the race.
Nottingham Forest join Everton and Newcastle in the race for Dennis
According to Skysports, Steve Cooper's men are interested in the Nigerian international, although they will have to meet Watford's conditions.
The Hornets' are aware of the ongoing interest in Dennis, but they want £20m for the Super Eagles star. However, Forest are only interested in signing the Nigerian international on an initial loan deal with the aim of making the deal permanent.
The Tricky Trees already have a Nigerian in their club in Taiwo Awoniyi, who joined for a club-record fee of £17.5m from Union Berlin this summer. However, they want Dennis to add more firepower to their attack.
It is unlikely Watford will accept the deal, though, leaving Forest with no choice but to pay for the Nigerian star.
Dennis remains coy on his future
Dennis has already played two games for Watford in the Skybet Championship this new season. Still, he said after the opening game against Sheffield United that he is open to anything regarding his future.
Dennis still has four years left on his contract with Watford after he joined the club from Club Brugge last summer. However, he became a man in demand this summer following his incredible debut campaign in the Premier League.
Although Watford got relegated from the English top-flight last season, Dennis was arguably their player of the season after scoring ten goals and assisting another six.
