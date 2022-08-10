TRANSFERS

Nottingham Forest to battle Everton for another Super Eagles star

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Tricky Trees signed Taiwo Awoniyi this summer, but it appears they are not done with Nigerian stars.

Emmanuel Dennis is a target for Nottingham Forest
Emmanuel Dennis is a target for Nottingham Forest

Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis has emerged as a transfer target for newly-promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

Read Also

Dennis has been linked with a move away from Watford after the Hornets' relegation to the Skybet Championship. Everton and Newcastle are among the clubs interested in Dennis' services but it appears Forest are leading the race.

According to Skysports, Steve Cooper's men are interested in the Nigerian international, although they will have to meet Watford's conditions.

The Hornets' are aware of the ongoing interest in Dennis, but they want £20m for the Super Eagles star. However, Forest are only interested in signing the Nigerian international on an initial loan deal with the aim of making the deal permanent.

The Tricky Trees already have a Nigerian in their club in Taiwo Awoniyi, who joined for a club-record fee of £17.5m from Union Berlin this summer. However, they want Dennis to add more firepower to their attack.

It is unlikely Watford will accept the deal, though, leaving Forest with no choice but to pay for the Nigerian star.

Dennis has already played two games for Watford in the Skybet Championship this new season. Still, he said after the opening game against Sheffield United that he is open to anything regarding his future.

Emmanuel Dennis has featured in Watford's opening two games of the season
Emmanuel Dennis has featured in Watford's opening two games of the season Pulse Nigeria

Dennis still has four years left on his contract with Watford after he joined the club from Club Brugge last summer. However, he became a man in demand this summer following his incredible debut campaign in the Premier League.

Although Watford got relegated from the English top-flight last season, Dennis was arguably their player of the season after scoring ten goals and assisting another six.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Africa Super League

    All you need to know about CAF's newly-created Africa Super League

  • Ademola Lookman is set to join Atalanta from RB Leipzig this summer

    Super Eagles' Lookman reacts to first training session at Atalanta [Photos]

  • Hertha Berlin head coach praises new signing Chidera Ejuke

    “Chidi improves every training session” - Hertha Belin head coach in awe of Chidera Ejuke

Recommended articles

All you need to know about CAF's newly-created Africa Super League

All you need to know about CAF's newly-created Africa Super League

Super Eagles' Lookman reacts to first training session at Atalanta [Photos]

Super Eagles' Lookman reacts to first training session at Atalanta [Photos]

“Chidi improves every training session - Hertha Belin head coach in awe of Chidera Ejuke

“Chidi improves every training session” - Hertha Belin head coach in awe of Chidera Ejuke

Nottingham Forest to battle Everton for another Super Eagles star

Nottingham Forest to battle Everton for another Super Eagles star

Nigerian-born Tosin Adarabioyo receives PFA Award

Nigerian-born Tosin Adarabioyo receives PFA Award

Benzema or Lewandowski - who will be the 2022/23 La Liga topscorer?

Benzema or Lewandowski - who will be the 2022/23 La Liga topscorer?

Trending

Taiwo Awoniyi's Premier League debut against Newcastle United ended in a defeat
PREMIER LEAGUE

Why Taiwo Awoniyi’s Nottingham Forest played with a blank shirt against Newcastle

FC Barcelona Femeni star Asisat Oshoala
SUPER FALCONS

Oshoala breaks silence after Super Falcons WAFCON disappointment

Napoli President with two of his biggest African stars Osimhen and Koulibaly.
SERIE A

SHOCKING! Napoli President vows never to sign Africans again

Kelechi Nwakali at his unveiling

'I am in a new phase of my career'- Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali reveals his next focus