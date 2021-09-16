RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Nottingham Forest sack manager Chris Hughton

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Chris Hughton has been sacked by Championship club Nottingham Forest

Chris Hughton has been sacked by Championship club Nottingham Forest Creator: Glyn KIRK
Chris Hughton has been sacked by Championship club Nottingham Forest Creator: Glyn KIRK

English Championship club Nottingham Forest on Thursday announced they had sacked manager Chris Hughton after a dismal start to the season.

Recommended articles

Forest are bottom of the second tier and Wednesday's home defeat by Middlesbrough left them without a win from any of their first seven league matches.

"Nottingham Forest can confirm that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as first team manager," the club said in a statement.

"The club would like to place on record its appreciation for Chris' efforts. Chris joined the club in a difficult period for everyone in football and around the world and we thank him for the way he has conducted himself during his tenure.

"Steven Reid will take temporary charge of the first team as interim head coach."

Former Newcastle and Brighton boss Hughton has spent less than a year in charge at the City Ground after replacing Sabri Lamouchi in October 2020.

Forest were crowned European champions in 1979 and 1980 but have not played in the Premier League since the 1998/99 season.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nottingham Forest sack manager Chris Hughton

Messi restricted in PSG draw as Man City, Liverpool win thrillers

'Morbid' reception for Griezmann as Atletico given late scare by Porto

Liverpool spoil Milan's Champions League return in five-goal thriller

Haller scores four on Champions League debut in Ajax romp

Messi makes first start but PSG held by Club Brugge in Champions League

Grealish stars as Man City hit Leipzig for six

Rodrygo punishes wasteful Inter with late winner for Real

'Ghost' busted as Kenya fire coach after World Cup qualifying woe

Trending

Watch Super Eagles celebrate in the dressing room after one of their latest wins [Video]

Watch Super Eagle celebrate in the dressing room after one of their latest win (Facebook/Super Eagles)

Why Ahmed Musa had different numbers of Super Eagles’ games in NFF and FIFA’s records [Pulse Explainer]

Ahmed Musa has not reached 100 caps for the Super Eagles according to FIFA (Instagram/Super Eagles)

How did Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho fare against Manchester City?

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho played in Leicester CIty's loss at home to Man City (Leicester City)

German footballer Boateng convicted of assaulting ex-girlfriend, fined 1.8 mn euros

Former Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng (R) and his lawyer Kai Walden in court in Munich Creator: Christof STACHE