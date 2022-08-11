Nottingham Forest interested in another Super Eagles star as they close in on Dennis

The Tricky Trees are set to sign Emmanuel Dennis for £20m, but it appears they are not done with the Nigerian market. According to Footmercato, Forest are also interested in Super Eagles winger Moses Simon.

Simon could be Forest's latest Nigerian tree

Simon is currently on the books of Nantes, but the Nigerian international could be on his way to the Premier League. Simon has been linked to Premier League clubs in the past, with Brighton Hove Albion and Newcastle reportedly interested in his services.

However, it appears Steve Cooper's men have now jumped ahead of The Seagulls and The Magpies in the queue. Simon will not come cheap, although it remains to be seen if Nantes is interested in selling their star man.

Twitter/CAF

Should a deal be agreed, Simon will join Super Eagles teammate Taiwo Awoniyi and potentially Dennis at the club.

Simon's importance to Nantes

Simon has been a key player for the Canaries since he joined them from Levante initially on a loan deal in 2019 before he signed permanently a year later.

The Super Eagles star was named the club's player of the year in his first season before he helped them win the Coupe de France last year.

Pulse Nigeria

He has started in the same vein this season, with six key passes in Nantes' opening league game against Angers last weekend. It is the joint-highest from any player, with only Neymar managing the same number of key passes in PSG's victory over Clermont Foot.