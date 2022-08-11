TRANSFERS

Nottingham Forest interested in another Super Eagles star as they close in on Dennis

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The newly-promoted Premier League side could have three Nigerian players in their squad this season.

Moses Simon could be on his way to Nottingham Forest
Moses Simon could be on his way to Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have their eyes set on another Nigerian player as they close in on the signing of Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis.

Read Also

The Tricky Trees are set to sign Emmanuel Dennis for £20m, but it appears they are not done with the Nigerian market. According to Footmercato, Forest are also interested in Super Eagles winger Moses Simon.

Simon is currently on the books of Nantes, but the Nigerian international could be on his way to the Premier League. Simon has been linked to Premier League clubs in the past, with Brighton Hove Albion and Newcastle reportedly interested in his services.

However, it appears Steve Cooper's men have now jumped ahead of The Seagulls and The Magpies in the queue. Simon will not come cheap, although it remains to be seen if Nantes is interested in selling their star man.

ALSO READ: Newcastle to battle Brighton for ₦6.5 billion Super Eagles star

You cannot stop Moses Simon 'one-on-one' - Sissoko hails Super Eagles star

Super Eagles star Moses Simon matches Neymar's stat on Ligue 1's opening day

Moses Simon could link up with his Super Eagles teammate Taiwo Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest
Moses Simon could link up with his Super Eagles teammate Taiwo Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest Twitter/CAF

Should a deal be agreed, Simon will join Super Eagles teammate Taiwo Awoniyi and potentially Dennis at the club.

Simon has been a key player for the Canaries since he joined them from Levante initially on a loan deal in 2019 before he signed permanently a year later.

The Super Eagles star was named the club's player of the year in his first season before he helped them win the Coupe de France last year.

Nantes may play hardball as Simon is a very important player for them
Nantes may play hardball as Simon is a very important player for them Pulse Nigeria

He has started in the same vein this season, with six key passes in Nantes' opening league game against Angers last weekend. It is the joint-highest from any player, with only Neymar managing the same number of key passes in PSG's victory over Clermont Foot.

Simon's current contract at Nantes runs until 2024, and he is currently valued at £8.6m. However, it would take more than double of his estimated value for Nantes to sell.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Moses Simon could be on his way to Nottingham Forest

    Nottingham Forest interested in another Super Eagles star as they close in on Dennis

  • Victor Osimhen and David Okereke feature in Serie A goals of the season compilation

    Okereke likens himself to Osimhen as both strikers go head-to-head in Serie A

  • Super Falconets

    Sonia Haziraj picks Nigeria as France's biggest threat in their World Cup group

Recommended articles

Nottingham Forest interested in another Super Eagles star as they close in on Dennis

Nottingham Forest interested in another Super Eagles star as they close in on Dennis

Okereke likens himself to Osimhen as both strikers go head-to-head in Serie A

Okereke likens himself to Osimhen as both strikers go head-to-head in Serie A

Sonia Haziraj picks Nigeria as France's biggest threat in their World Cup group

Sonia Haziraj picks Nigeria as France's biggest threat in their World Cup group

'Angry' Kamaru Usman hits out at UFC Anti-doping agency for disturbing sleep at 5am

'Angry' Kamaru Usman hits out at UFC Anti-doping agency for disturbing sleep at 5am

Italian super clubs in sensational battle to bring Kessie back to Serie A

Italian super clubs in sensational battle to bring Kessie back to Serie A

Super Eagles duo Ndidi, Iheanacho passed fit for Leicester's trip to Arsenal

Super Eagles duo Ndidi, Iheanacho passed fit for Leicester's trip to Arsenal

Trending

Taiwo Awoniyi's Premier League debut against Newcastle United ended in a defeat
PREMIER LEAGUE

Why Taiwo Awoniyi’s Nottingham Forest played with a blank shirt against Newcastle

FC Barcelona Femeni star Asisat Oshoala
SUPER FALCONS

Oshoala breaks silence after Super Falcons WAFCON disappointment

Kelechi Nwakali at his unveiling

'I am in a new phase of my career'- Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali reveals his next focus

Andrea Pirlo
SUPER LIG

Pirlo reacts after leaving Musa on the bench, losing 4-2 on Fatih Karagumruk debut