Notable stats in Terem Moffi’s match-winning performance against Lille

The striker scored and assisted as Lorient defeated the Ligue 1 champions on Friday night

Terem Moffi.
Terem Moffi.

Terem Moffi was in storming form on Friday night as Lorient defeated Lille, scoring and assisting in the 2-1 success at the Stade du Moustoir.

The Nigeria forward set up Armand Lauriente’s effort after seven minutes and was on hand to secure all three points with an 87th-minute strike to seal a win over the Ligue 1 defending champions.

Having scored a penalty in a 1-0 win over Monaco in gameweek two, the West African frontman had gone two games without a league goal and hadn’t scored from open play until Friday.

His goal and assist take him to four goal contributions so far this season — two goals and two assists — and he’s already equalled his assists tally from 32 appearances last season.

While the raw numbers make for good reading, other statistics from the 2-1 success stood out: the Nigerian completed four dribbles on the night, more than every other player on both sides.

Moffi’s four progressive carries were outdone by only one teammate and three carries into the final third of the pitch bettered all but one colleague.

Interestingly, the Super Eagle frontman received 15 progressive passes against Lille, 10 higher than Lauriente in second and four higher than Burak Yilmaz who ranked highest on the visiting side.

Furthermore, only two players on both sides — Lorient’s Thomas Monconduit and Vincent Le Goff outdid the striker’s three shot-creating actions — while nobody outperformed the forward’s two goal-creating actions in the entirety of the encounter.

His manager Christophe Pelissier was complimentary at the final whistle, extolling Moffi’s performance despite arriving late after international duty with Nigeria (the frontman featured for Gernot Rohr’s side in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Cape Verde).

When you have a player of this quality in your team, you do not hesitate to start him, even if he has just returned from international duty,” the Lorient boss stated.

“I don't like to single out individuals, there have been a lot of impressive performances tonight, but Moffi is a player who brings us a plus. We are very happy that he is still with us.”

The West African revealed post-game he was tired from all the travelling but was happy to help his team against last year’s champions.

“There is a lot of joy in the locker room! I was a little tired, but I knew the team needed me, I was not going to rest,” Moffi stressed.

“On the first goal, I was lucky. The defender hit the ball and it came back to me. On the second goal, it's not my best but I will take this! We did our best and we were lucky to win.

“Now there is still a long way to go, we have to continue like this. With Lauriente, our connection improves with each training session, with each game. We understand each other better and better.”

Having helped his Lorient side defeat Lille for the first time in 17 away games (ending Les Dogues’ longest unbeaten run on their travels in the club’s top flight history), Moffi will certainly look forward to facing struggling Reims in gameweek six in just over a week.

