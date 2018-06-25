Pulse.ng logo
Not Pogba's last World Cup, insists Deschamps

France coach Didier Deschamps on Monday played down a suggestion from Paul Pogba that the tournament in Russia could be the Manchester United midfielder's last World Cup.

  Published:
France midfielder Paul Pogba takes part in a World Cup training session in Russia play

(AFP)
Pogba, 25, caused a stir on Sunday when he told reporters this summer's World Cup could be his final one "because you don't know what can happen tomorrow".

"I don't think it will be his last World Cup, given he's only 25. In four years he will be 29 years old. It's likely he'll play in others," Deschamps said ahead of France's final group game with Denmark.

"He's had to go through some more difficult periods," Deschamps, who took over the France job in 2012, said of Pogba.

"In my own relation with him, I still see the same player. He has gained a lot of experience even if he is only 25 years old. He's good in his head, he's happy and he's very motivated."

France top Group C with six points after wins over Australia and Peru, and will clinch first place if they avoid defeat to Denmark in Moscow.

