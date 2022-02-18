Interim Manchester United manager has on Friday confirmed in a press conference that 28-year-old center back Harry Maguire will remain Captain of the Red devils.
'Not my Captain!,We are finished' headline reactions as Manchester United fans express disappointment after Ralf Ragnick confirms Maguire will remain Captain
The Manchester United gaffer has finally poured cold water on rumors regarding the club's dressing room rift and also confirmed Harry Maguire will remain Captain.
The announcement comes after Maguire today poured cold water on the wide-spread rumors of a power tussle and dressing room unrest in the Manchester United camp.
Manchester United on their official twitter page posted Ralf Ragnick's official statement on the Club's captaincy.
'Well to start with, I must say this is absolute n******e. I have never spoken with any player about a possible change of captaincy and Harry is fully aware of that and so is Cristiano and all of the other players.
This has never been an issue for me. It's me who decides who is the Captain and therefore there is no reason for me to speak about that with any other person.
Harry is our Captain and he will stay our Captain until the end of the season and there is nothing else to say or to add on to that." Ragnick said.
However, Manchester United fans have now responded to the gaffer's statements as most don't seem to share his sentiment with most still expressing their desire for a change of captaincy.
Here are some of the Twitter reactions below:
