WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Not my Captain!,We are finished' headline reactions as Manchester United fans express disappointment after Ralf Ragnick confirms Maguire will remain Captain

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Manchester United gaffer has finally poured cold water on rumors regarding the club's dressing room rift and also confirmed Harry Maguire will remain Captain.

Ralf Ragnick re-affirmed that Harry Maguire will remain club captain for Manchester United
Ralf Ragnick re-affirmed that Harry Maguire will remain club captain for Manchester United

Interim Manchester United manager has on Friday confirmed in a press conference that 28-year-old center back Harry Maguire will remain Captain of the Red devils.

Recommended articles
Manchester United coach Ralf Ragnick
Manchester United coach Ralf Ragnick Twitter

The announcement comes after Maguire today poured cold water on the wide-spread rumors of a power tussle and dressing room unrest in the Manchester United camp.

Manchester United on their official twitter page posted Ralf Ragnick's official statement on the Club's captaincy.

'Well to start with, I must say this is absolute n******e. I have never spoken with any player about a possible change of captaincy and Harry is fully aware of that and so is Cristiano and all of the other players.

This has never been an issue for me. It's me who decides who is the Captain and therefore there is no reason for me to speak about that with any other person.

Harry is our Captain and he will stay our Captain until the end of the season and there is nothing else to say or to add on to that." Ragnick said.

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire
Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire Imago

However, Manchester United fans have now responded to the gaffer's statements as most don't seem to share his sentiment with most still expressing their desire for a change of captaincy.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions below:

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Onumonu was the hero for Nigeria against Ivory Coast

    Nigerians fall in love with Ifeoma Onumonu after 2 goals against Ivory Coast

  • Super Falcons

    Onumonu shines brightest in Oshoala's absence, as Nigeria beats Ivory Coast 2-0 in AWCON qualifier

  • Ralf Ragnick re-affirmed that Harry Maguire will remain club captain for Manchester United

    'Not my Captain!,We are finished' headline reactions as Manchester United fans express disappointment after Ralf Ragnick confirms Maguire will remain Captain

Recommended articles

Nigerians fall in love with Ifeoma Onumonu after 2 goals against Ivory Coast

Nigerians fall in love with Ifeoma Onumonu after 2 goals against Ivory Coast

Onumonu shines brightest in Oshoala's absence, as Nigeria beats Ivory Coast 2-0 in AWCON qualifier

Onumonu shines brightest in Oshoala's absence, as Nigeria beats Ivory Coast 2-0 in AWCON qualifier

'Not my Captain!,We are finished' headline reactions as Manchester United fans express disappointment after Ralf Ragnick confirms Maguire will remain Captain

'Not my Captain!,We are finished' headline reactions as Manchester United fans express disappointment after Ralf Ragnick confirms Maguire will remain Captain

'E dey enta ya eye? Close am! 5 basic tips to survive Virtual betting this weekend

'E dey enta ya eye? Close am! 5 basic tips to survive Virtual betting this weekend

Blessing Okagbare slammed with TEN (10) year ban for doping charges

Blessing Okagbare slammed with TEN (10) year ban for doping charges

Undertaker set to be inducted into WWE Hall Of Fame Class of 2022 at Wrestlemania 38

Undertaker set to be inducted into WWE Hall Of Fame Class of 2022 at Wrestlemania 38

Trending

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa donates ₦2m to Kingsley Obiekwu a former Nigerian player who is now a bus driver

Ahmed Musa decided to help Obiekwu who was in need

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up
UEL

'An overload in his right knee' - Napoli explain why Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen may not play against Barcelona

Victor Osimhen's absence may be the reason why Barcelona are victorious
SUPER EAGLES

'World Cup qualification is non-negotiable' - NFF President Pinnick BOASTS after meeting Leicester City and Watford stars

The Super Eagles are not just going to the world cup to have fun
UCL

Adeyemi and Adamu steal the headlines as Nigerians laud Salzburg's 'Wazobia connection', troll Overrated Bayern Munich after first-leg draw

Social media reactions to Salzburg's 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich in the Champions league on Wednesday night

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon scores beautiful free kick in Ligue 1

Moses Simon scored a truly worthy match winner against Reims

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea star addresses Ghana and England international future

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea star addresses Ghana and England international future