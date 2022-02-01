Not meant to be: 5 deals that failed in the January transfer window

With the first European transfer window of 2022 having rounded up in most parts of the continent at 11:59 pm on January 31st, we look at the deals that came so close, but not close enough.

Dusan Vlahovic to Arsenal

Arsenal could not get their dream partnership with the highly in-demand and talented striker, Vlahovic after the 22-year-old snubbed them for Serie A side Juventus.

The Juventus’ new signing revealed during his unveiling press conference that the reason he found it “easy” to sign for the Italian club was that "In Juve's DNA there is the desire to win, to never give up and fight until the end, even when there is suffering."

Sky Sports

Although he never mentioned that Arsenal had no DNA, it was easy to see why he thought Juventus would be a better fit for him than an Arsenal who hoped to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with him.

Adama Traore to Tottenham

While Antonio Conte and Tottenham Hotspur might be ruing the fact that they missed signing Traore from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Barcelona who are about 1139 km away, will be excited.

The 26-year-old, despite being heavily linked with a move to Tottenham from Wolves, opted for Barcelona after the Catalan giants made a late offer for his services. Perhaps Tottenham had no chance at all, as the Spanish international is a graduate of Barcelona's famed La Masia youth system.

AFP

Dele Alli to Newcastle

Newcastle United thought all they needed to do on deadline day was a table a request to get Dele Alli from Tottenham, and away from Everton's grip. However, the 'weak' deal to Spurs came too late and couldn't cause the surprise U-turn it was intended to.

The 25-year-old was already in the final stages of completing a permanent deal with Everton, who recently brought Frank Lampard on board as manager. And, while Newcastle's bid was for a loan move, Everton offered Tottenham £40 million based on his performances.

For Newcastle, it was a bid made under want-of-time as they had had two offers for original targets Jesse Lingard and Hugo Ekitike both turned down. However, for Everton it was a bid with intent, and that made the difference.

Fabio Carvalho to Liverpool

Carvalho was forced to remain a Fulham player after deadline day. Unfortunate for him, as a move to Liverpool could have been a massive upgrade for his career.

The 19-year-old, who has been on Liverpool's radar, had a deal reached in his honour between the two clubs, but the paperwork was not completed in time for the transfer to be confirmed.

Getty Images

Should other European giants begin to court the youngster before the summer transfer, the last-minute breakdown could prove problematic for Liverpool.

Arthur Melo to Arsenal

Potential transfer talks had gone on for weeks between Arsenal and Juventus for the services of 25-year-old midfielder Arthur. However the deal, like many others, broke down.

While the Brazilian was keen on going to Arsenal in the Premier League, the demands of his parent club Juventus saw that the Gunners got frustrated and pulled off.