Not meant to be: 5 deals that failed in the January transfer window

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Some failed transfers could get reignited in the summer window

Arthur Melo - Mikel Arteta
Arthur Melo - Mikel Arteta

There are two sides to everything, and the same goes for player transfers in football. While some rumours come to actualization and see players move clubs in the winter and summer windows, some ohthers are just not meant to be.

Recommended articles

With the first European transfer window of 2022 having rounded up in most parts of the continent at 11:59 pm on January 31st, we look at the deals that came so close, but not close enough.

Arsenal could not get their dream partnership with the highly in-demand and talented striker, Vlahovic after the 22-year-old snubbed them for Serie A side Juventus.

The Juventus’ new signing revealed during his unveiling press conference that the reason he found it “easy” to sign for the Italian club was that "In Juve's DNA there is the desire to win, to never give up and fight until the end, even when there is suffering."

Dusan Vlahovic at his Juventus unveiling
Dusan Vlahovic at his Juventus unveiling Sky Sports

Although he never mentioned that Arsenal had no DNA, it was easy to see why he thought Juventus would be a better fit for him than an Arsenal who hoped to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with him.

While Antonio Conte and Tottenham Hotspur might be ruing the fact that they missed signing Traore from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Barcelona who are about 1139 km away, will be excited.

The 26-year-old, despite being heavily linked with a move to Tottenham from Wolves, opted for Barcelona after the Catalan giants made a late offer for his services. Perhaps Tottenham had no chance at all, as the Spanish international is a graduate of Barcelona's famed La Masia youth system.

England international Dele Alli joined Everton on permanent basis, becoming the first under new manager Frank Lampard
England international Dele Alli joined Everton on permanent basis, becoming the first under new manager Frank Lampard AFP

Newcastle United thought all they needed to do on deadline day was a table a request to get Dele Alli from Tottenham, and away from Everton's grip. However, the 'weak' deal to Spurs came too late and couldn't cause the surprise U-turn it was intended to.

The 25-year-old was already in the final stages of completing a permanent deal with Everton, who recently brought Frank Lampard on board as manager. And, while Newcastle's bid was for a loan move, Everton offered Tottenham £40 million based on his performances.

For Newcastle, it was a bid made under want-of-time as they had had two offers for original targets Jesse Lingard and Hugo Ekitike both turned down. However, for Everton it was a bid with intent, and that made the difference.

Carvalho was forced to remain a Fulham player after deadline day. Unfortunate for him, as a move to Liverpool could have been a massive upgrade for his career.

The 19-year-old, who has been on Liverpool's radar, had a deal reached in his honour between the two clubs, but the paperwork was not completed in time for the transfer to be confirmed.

Fabio Carvalho Fulham 2021-22
Fabio Carvalho Fulham 2021-22 Getty Images

Should other European giants begin to court the youngster before the summer transfer, the last-minute breakdown could prove problematic for Liverpool.

Potential transfer talks had gone on for weeks between Arsenal and Juventus for the services of 25-year-old midfielder Arthur. However the deal, like many others, broke down.

While the Brazilian was keen on going to Arsenal in the Premier League, the demands of his parent club Juventus saw that the Gunners got frustrated and pulled off.

For Arsenal's management, it was about getting Arthur in for the short term - a six-month loan. For the Serie A side, who wanted the player out of their system, it was an 18-month contract, a permanent transfer or no deal.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie

Recommended articles

Man United's Greenwood further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill

Man United's Greenwood further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill

Not meant to be: 5 deals that failed in the January transfer window

Not meant to be: 5 deals that failed in the January transfer window

Barcelona accuse Bartomeu's board of 'serious criminal behaviour'

Barcelona accuse Bartomeu's board of 'serious criminal behaviour'

South Korea reach 10th straight World Cup finals

South Korea reach 10th straight World Cup finals

Vietnam clobbers China in Lunar New Year upset

Vietnam clobbers China in Lunar New Year upset

Tom Brady announces retirement after 22 seasons in the NFL

Tom Brady announces retirement after 22 seasons in the NFL

Trending

Favourite son Eto'o is pride of Cup of Nations host city Douala

A statue of Samuel Eto'o in the green, yellow and red of Cameroon stands in the New Bell neighbourhood of Douala where he grew up Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

AFCON2021: Dango goes from hero to zero as 10-man Stallions beat Tunisia

Dango Outtara celebrates his decisive goal.

Beyond the Top 5: 5 Championship players to Premier League teams

English Championship superstars

Watch: Jay Jay Okocha brags after beating Asamoah Gyan in tennis contest

Watch: Jay Jay Okocha brags after beating Asamoah Gyan in tennis contest