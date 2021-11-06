RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Norwich sack manager Daniel Farke despite win

Daniel Farke has been sacked by Norwich

Daniel Farke has been sacked by Norwich Creator: Adrian DENNIS
Norwich sacked manager Daniel Farke on Saturday, hours after they won their first Premier League game of the season.

The German's departure from Carrow Road was announced shortly after their 2-1 victory at Brentford.

"In continuing to demand the very best for our football club, this decision was not an easy one," sporting director Stuart Webber said in a statement.

"I know how determined Daniel and his staff were to succeed at this level, but we feel that now is the right time for a change to give ourselves the best opportunity of retaining our Premier League status."

He added: "It's important that we now look forward. We have 27 league games remaining and a long way to go in the current season. We know we have the ability within our playing squad and staff to start picking up points and climbing the league table.”

Farke had been under increasing pressure after the Canaries failed to win any of their opening 10 games on their return to the Premier League this season.

Despite Saturday's victory, the Canaries remain bottom of the English top flight with five points from 11 games.

Farke joined the club in 2017 and twice led them to promotion from the second-tier Championship.

