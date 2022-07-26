Chelsea record yet another fail in attempt to hijack RB Leipzig star

The Blues had been eyeing RB Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele who is now set for a switch to Paris St Germain.

Mukiele has now said goodbye to RB Leipzig ahead of his £13.5million transfer to the Ligue 1 champions.

Chelsea had been looking to make some major defensive reinforcements this summer but have found it difficult in the summer window.

Thomas Tuchel's side has already managed to bring in Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli following the exits of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

The news serves as yet another blow to Chelsea's frustrating transfer window, having already been snubbed by the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, both of whom preferred a switch to Barcelona, and Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt who ended up at Bayern Munich.

Mukiele says goodbye to RB Leipzig ahead of PSG switch

Mukiele who is now set to return to his homeland has now said goodbye to the Bundesliga side via a post on his Instagram that read:

"I wanted to thank you for everything you have done for me," an emotional Mukiele wrote on Tuesday morning. "You made me feel home since the very first day I arrived and it is with heavy heart that I leave today. I want to thank everyone involved at the club that help us reach our goals on a daily basis.

"The history we've build is also yours. To my brothers on the field, let's keep this legacy alive. To the coaches and staff I've had during this 4 seasons: THANK YOU. With you, I've discovered the highest levels of football. Today I'm a better player but also a better human being and I've been able to achieve some of my personal dreams also thanks to you. [Thank you for everything]. Your Joker, Nordi."

Chelsea suffer Mukiele transfer blow

Mukiele who is able to operate at right-back and centre-back, would have seamlessly slotted into Thomas Tuchel 's three-man defense.

However, PSG will this week confirm the arrival of the 25-year-old Frenchman.

Chelsea had made a late bid to hijack PSG's swoop according to Foot Mercato.