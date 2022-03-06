Nigerian-born Noni Madueke stars in PSV victory over Heracles

Pulse Nigeria

Madueke was on the pitch for just under an hour but left his mark before he was substituted for what looked like an injury.

The 19-year-old winger created the opening goal for the home side scored by Joey Veerman to put them 1-0 ahead at the break.

It was the first of three chances created by the talented midfielder, who also added two key passes and completed the most dribbles in the game, six (6).

Madueke has now scored three goals and assisted two in 12 matches this season for his Eredivisie giants, PSV.