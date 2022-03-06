Nigerian-born Noni Madueke stars in PSV victory over Heracles

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Noni Madueke was on the pitch for 59 minutes and registered an assist for the Eredivisie defending champions

Noni Madueke against Heracles. Photo Credit: IMAGO
Noni Madueke against Heracles. Photo Credit: IMAGO

Noni Madueke was the standout performer after PSV Eindhoven thrashed Heracles 3-1 at the Philips Stadion lunchtime on Sunday.

Recommended articles
Noni Madueke against Heracles. Photo Credit: IMAGO
Noni Madueke against Heracles. Photo Credit: IMAGO Pulse Nigeria

Madueke was on the pitch for just under an hour but left his mark before he was substituted for what looked like an injury.

The 19-year-old winger created the opening goal for the home side scored by Joey Veerman to put them 1-0 ahead at the break.

It was the first of three chances created by the talented midfielder, who also added two key passes and completed the most dribbles in the game, six (6).

Madueke celebrates with his teammates against Heracles
Madueke celebrates with his teammates against Heracles Pulse Nigeria

Madueke has now scored three goals and assisted two in 12 matches this season for his Eredivisie giants, PSV.

Eran Zahavi and substitute Cody Gakpo, who replaced Madueke, added two more goals for the hosts to seal a comfortable afternoon for the host, while Samuel Armenteros came off the bench to score the consolation for the visitors.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Noni Madueke against Heracles. Photo Credit: IMAGO

    Nigerian-born Noni Madueke stars in PSV victory over Heracles

  • Rasheedat Ajibade now has 10 goals this season

    Rasheedat Ajibade scores 10th league goal for Atletico Madrid against Tenerife

  • Conor McGregor confirms plans to buy either of Manchester United, Chelsea or Celtic Fc

    MMA Star Conor McGregor confirms intentions to purchase either of Manchester United, Chelsea or Celtic

Recommended articles

Nigerian-born Noni Madueke stars in PSV victory over Heracles

Nigerian-born Noni Madueke stars in PSV victory over Heracles

Rasheedat Ajibade scores 10th league goal for Atletico Madrid against Tenerife

Rasheedat Ajibade scores 10th league goal for Atletico Madrid against Tenerife

MMA Star Conor McGregor confirms intentions to purchase either of Manchester United, Chelsea or Celtic

MMA Star Conor McGregor confirms intentions to purchase either of Manchester United, Chelsea or Celtic

Ex-Roma and Italy star compares Victor Osimhen to Usain Bolt

Ex-Roma and Italy star compares Victor Osimhen to Usain Bolt

Cyriel Dessers returns from injury to rescue draw for Feyenoord

Cyriel Dessers returns from injury to rescue draw for Feyenoord

Reactions as Drake loses over $275,000 after betting on Jorge Masvidal

Reactions as Drake loses over $275,000 after betting on Jorge Masvidal

Trending

EREDIVISIE

Video: Maduka Okoye shows Nigerian 'agbero' spirit to chase off pitch invader in incredible moment against Vitesse Arnhem

Maduka Okoye confronted the pitch invader and chased him off the pitch as Sparta Rotterdam battled for three points against Vitesse (IMAGO/Pro Shots)
EREDIVISIE

KNVB order Sparta Rotterdam to complete Vitesse match despite Maduka Okoye being hit by a bottle

Maduka Okoye was hit by a bottle in a Dutch Eredivisie match between Vitesse Arnhem and Sparta Rotterdam (IMAGO/Pro Shots)
VIDEO

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo scores 2 goals in charity match to celebrate 85th birthday

Olusegun Obasanjo is still fit at 85 years old
EREDIVISIE

Maduka Okoye hit by a bottle after putting up a Man of the Match performance against Vitesse

Maduka Okoye was the hero all round for Sparta Rotterdam against Vitesse Arnhem (IMAGO/Pro Shots)
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Chelsea fans Chant Roman Abramovich's name during tribute Ukraine before Burnley kick off

Chelsea fans chanted Roman Abramovich's name during the pre-match tribute to Ukraine in their match against Burnley on Saturday
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Who is provoking my baby' - Nigerian ladies react as Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is hit with a bottle

Maduka Okoye was an angel for Sparta against Vitesse
SUPER EAGLES

'Can't wait to rep my country' - Ademola Lookman reacts to first Super Eagles call-up

Ademola Lookman
SERIE A

Mourinho not interested in coming back to the touchline as Abraham show continues in Rome

Roma's match-winner Tammy Abraham