Madueke scores for PSV in four goal demolition of Copenhagen

Chukwunonso 'Noni' Madueke came off the bench to grab a stoppage-time goal as PSV beat Copenhagen 4-0 to qualify for the next round of the UEFA Europa conference League.
Noni Madueke scored his ninth goal of the season to help PSV Eindhoven qualify for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League.
The Dutch side was ahead with barely ten minutes played when as in the first leg Eran Zahavi scored a tidy finish. The Israeli midfielder controlled Mario Gotze's pass inside the box and fired the ball past the goalkeeper.
The Dutch side did not look like visitors as they continued to press their hosts in the first half. The pressure paid off when left wing-back Phillip Max played a hopeful ball across the box before Mario Gotze arrived unmarked to tap the ball home.
As the intensity increased in the second half, both teams lost their composure. Copenhagen defender Denis Vavro was lucky to receive just a yellow card for his dangerous tackle.
Copenhagen then felt they should have had a penalty for the reckless challenge Olivier Boscagli made on Jens Stage. However, in the absence of VAR, the referee could not check if it was a penalty.
Japanese winger Ritsu Doan teased and taunted the Copenhagen defenders before finding that man Zahavi again. The Israeli made no mistake when he scored his third goal of the knockout tie.
It was Zahavi and Doan's final contribution, as the pair were replaced by Carlos Vinicius and Noni Madueke in the 83rd minute.
Madueke made the most of his cameo appearance when he dribbled past a few defenders before beating the Copenhagen goalkeeper to score the 12th goal of the tie in the fourth minute of stoppage time.
PSV Eindhoven comfortably progresses to the quarter-finals, and they await Friday's draw to determine their next opponent.
