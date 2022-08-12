No Super Eagles star in Watford's squad as Dennis, Okoye and Ekong miss out against Burnley

Joba Ogunwale
Sports  >  Football

There is no space for any Nigerian international in the Hornets squad that face Burnley tonight.

Super Eagles stars Emmanuel Dennis, William Troost-Ekong, Maduka Okoye and Samuel Kalu, have all been left out of Watford's squad facing Burnley tonight.

The Hornets face Burnley at Vicarage Road in their third Skybet Championship game of the season, but there is no space for any of their Nigerian imports in their squad.

Dennis was in the team that faced Sheffield United and West Brom in Watford's first two games of the season, but it appears he has played his last game for The Hornets.

The Nigerian international is reportedly closing in on a £20m move to Nottingham Forest. The Super Eagles star has been linked with a move away from Watford all summer after his impressive debut season in the Premier League.

Is Emmanuel Dennis paying the price for his reputation?

Emmanuel Dennis set for a ₦9.9b move to the Premier League but he will not join Nottingham Forest

Although his performances were not enough to save Watford from the drop, Dennis was Watford's best player, scoring ten goals and assisting another six.

Everton and Newcastle were reportedly interested in his services, but the 24-year-old is now set to join Forest.

Meanwhile, Okoye's absence from Watford's squad is not surprising as that has been his story since the season started.

The Super Eagles goalkeeper was not in the squad for The Hornets' opening two games of the season, with Watford boss Rob Edwards choosing Ian Bachmann and Ben Hammer as his goalkeepers.

Okoye joined Watford from Sparta Rotterdam this summer to become the club's first-choice goalkeeper.

Maduka Okoye lost the battle to become Watford's number one
Maduka Okoye lost the battle to become Watford's number one Pulse Nigeria

However, Edwards confirmed before the start of the season that Bachmann would be the club's first choice. The Nigerian international has also lost the battle to be the second-choice goalkeeper, with Watford going for Hammer due to the home-grown quota rule.

While the reason for Okoye and Dennis' absence is known, it is still unclear why Kalu and Ekong missed out tonight.

Ekong was in Watford's squad for the first two games, coming on as a late sub in the clash against the Baggies. However, Kalu has not been involved for The Hornets so far.

