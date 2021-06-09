RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

No smoke without fire: Lazio hints at hiring Sarri

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Burning ambition: Maurizio Sarri conducts Juventus by waving a cigarette butt from the sideline in an Italian Cup semi-final

Burning ambition: Maurizio Sarri conducts Juventus by waving a cigarette butt from the sideline in an Italian Cup semi-final Creator: Miguel MEDINA
Burning ambition: Maurizio Sarri conducts Juventus by waving a cigarette butt from the sideline in an Italian Cup semi-final AFP

While Lazio have not officially announced a new coach, a cryptic tweet on Wednesday made clear that the Serie A club was planning to hire former Chelsea and Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri.

Recommended articles

Sarri is a former banker and a notorious chain smoker who wears a track suit on the sideline. The Lazio tweet showed a hand holding a cigarette, track suit tops and a simple drawing of a bank.

The club has not officially announced the signing of the former Napoli, Chelsea and Juventus coach, but Italian media reported that the two sides agreed to a two-year deal earlier in the week.

Sarri would succeed Simone Inzaghi, who left for Inter Milan after five years at Lazio.

The appointment continues a tumultuous off-season summer in Italy's top flight. So far 12 clubs have changed coaches with only AC Milan and Atalana in the top 10 keeping their coach.

Sarri, 62, became famed for his 'Sarriball' at Napoli from 2015-18. He joined Chelsea where he spent one season, winning the Europa League, his first trophy as a coach, before moving to Juventus in 2019.

In Turin he won Serie A, but was fired last August after one season in charge.

Sarri is a charismatic and colourful coach who has worked his way up from the Italian lower divisions, starting on the benches of tiny Tuscan clubs while retaining his day job as a banker.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

English coach Baxter returns to success-starved Kaizer Chiefs

Sweden Euro squad tightens Covid measures after two cases

No smoke without fire: Lazio hints at hiring Sarri

UFC champ Kamaru Usman is visiting Nigeria for the first time since he left as a kid

South Korea salute late World Cup hero with five-goal romp

Super League six 'reach financial settlement' with Premier League

Spain sets up 'parallel' Euro 2020 team over virus worries

India's Chhetri says no comparisons with Messi

Wolves appoint ex-Benfica boss Bruno Lage as new boss