No, Minister Sunday Dare, you shut up! [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

“Nigeria does not really exist,” he usually writes. It is funny, but in truth, it’s hard to argue with his thoughts.

Some of the stories you hear out of Nigeria sound so fictitious. So if these stories do not look real, what about the country where these near-impossible things are happening? So yes, Nigeria does not really exist.

In saner climes, it would sound unbelievable that a sports minister would publicly launch a scathing attack on the coach of his country’s national football team in the manner that Sunday Dare did on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

“His attitude towards home-based players is not acceptable,” the minister told newsmen during a visit to Super Eagles Team B camp, who are preparing for a friendly against Mexico.

“It’s negative to our football development in this country and I call on the NFF to call him to order. I call on the NFF to hold him by the letter of his contract.

“But beyond that, he needs to shut up and do the work for which he was hired to do. He talks too much.”

Dare is kicking a fuss because Rohr has opted out of leading the home-based players ahead of their friendly, leaving the game to Augustine Eguavoen, the Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

But instead of addressing his grievance professionally, he chose to do it without good taste, manners, or education. He went on to prattle about football development in Nigeria and the array of talents available in our local leagues.

It’s not a surprise to see the minister go this low while being hypocritical about what needs to be done with our local football. He would do better with doing his job as a Sports Minister, which includes finding solutions to the deluge of challenges that continue to derail the development of our local leagues.

Rohr overlooking local-based players for the foreign-based stars does not even make for a top 20 problem of our local leagues.

Our local leagues, including the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), are in tatters; the pay structure is terrible, travel conditions are of the poorest quality. Let’s not talk about the incessant crowd troubles and the overall awful organisational standards.

Rohr does not fancy local players; it has been obvious since he took up the Super Eagles job, and while there are reasons to knock him for that, Dare on Tuesday stepped out of line.

Moreover, everyone deserves respect, and Dare showed none when he was addressing Rohr. It’s unacceptable in a professional setting and even more so in life. The whole show reeks of the typical overbearing nature of a Nigerian who has power, and that is not acceptable.

Rohr does not deserve this disrespect. He is not one without fault, but he has gone about his job with calm and grace.

He took over the Super Eagles, who had not qualified for two consecutive Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments. With him, the Super Eagles have easily qualified for the FIFA World Cup and two AFCON tourneys.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are now the third-best team in Africa by AFCON 2019 standings and current FIFA Ranking. Yes, the Super Eagles would have done better at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and Rohr had no answers for Algeria, who dominated Nigeria at the semifinals of AFCON 2019. Still, the Super Eagles have vastly improved under Rohr, and anyone who argues against this must be disingenuous.

Yes, we want more from the Super Eagles, and the idea of Rohr being the coach to take us to the next step still divides opinion, but this does not warrant Dare’s tantrums.

Dare you shut up! How does that sound?