Barcelona started life without Lionel Messi on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Juventus in the pre-season Gamper Trophy.
No Messi, no problem as Barcelona defeat Juventus
On target: Barcelona players celebrate their second goal during the Joan Gamper Trophy against Juventus at the Johan Cruyff Stadium
Messi had earlier Sunday said his farewells to the club he had served for 20 years at a tearful news conference.
Memphis Depay opened the scoring for Barcelona after just three minutes with Martin Braithwaite adding a second goal just before the hour mark from a corner.
Young hope Riqui Puig scored a third in stoppage time with a fine left foot drive.
In Sunday's other high-profile friendly, Real Madrid and AC Milan fought to a 0-0 stalemate.
Spain's La Liga season gets underway on Friday while the Italian Serie A starts on August 22.
