Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

No Messi, no problem as Argentina beat Iraq 4-0

Football No Messi, no problem as Argentina beat Iraq 4-0

Argentina shrugged off the absence of Lionel Messi as a second-string team eased past Iraq 4-0 in an international friendly in Riyadh on Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Breaking the deadlock: Argentina's Lautaro Martinez celebrates his goal play

Breaking the deadlock: Argentina's Lautaro Martinez celebrates his goal

(AFP)

Argentina shrugged off the absence of Lionel Messi as a second-string team eased past Iraq 4-0 in an international friendly in Riyadh on Thursday.

Interim coach Lionel Scaloni used the match to blood a host of new talent with goalkeeper Sergio Romero, defender Ramiro Funes Mori and striker Paulo Dybala the only experienced players in the line-up.

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a near-post header from a left wing cross by Marcos Acuna.

Roberto Pereyra grabbed the second in the 53rd minute when the Watford player finished off a smart one-two with Dybala.

Fiorentina defender German Pezzella headed the third goal from a corner past over-worked Iraq goalkeeper Jalal Hassan with Franco Cervi breaking through the defence for the fourth goal in stoppage time.

Argentina will face traditional rivals Brazil, also in Saudi Arabia next Tuesday.

Brazil, meanwhile, face the Saudis on Friday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Super Eagles How players spent Tuesday in camp ahead of AFCON 2019...bullet
2 Isaac Success 5 things to know about Super Eagles returneebullet
3 Super Eagles 22 players in camp ahead of AFCON 2019 clash against Libyabullet

Football

Germany boss Joachim Loew is under pressure to deliver results in their Nations League matches against the Netherlands and France
Football Germany boss Loew under pressure for Dutch, French tests
Kylian Mbappe's late penalty rescued a draw for France against Iceland
Football Mbappe cameo helps France avoid shock Iceland defeat
Gernot Rohr
Gernot Rohr 7 things Super Eagles boss said at his press conference
Wales manager Ryan Giggs expects Gareth Bale to miss the Republic of Ireland clash
Football Giggs expects Bale to miss Republic clash
X
Advertisement