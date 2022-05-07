'No Chelsea' - Reactions as EA Sports release FIFA 22 Team Of The Season

The EA Sports FIFA 22 Premier League Team of the Season (TOTS) squad was revealed and released into packs on Friday, May 6 2022, with the final squad chosen by the FIFA community.
No Chelsea player made it to the EA Sports Premier League Team of the Season (TOTS) squad in FIFA 22 following it's release on Friday.
This year's Team of the season saw Liverpool and Manchester City players dominate the squad.
However, it also features Manchester United's Portuguese duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.
The FIFA 22 Team of the Season by EA Sports annually awards the best performing players around the world with specially boosted player items and cards in FUT 22.
The 15-man squad features six Liverpool players and five Manchester City players, highlighting the incredible performances from both teams who currently contend for the title this season.
Liverpool's Egyptian attacker Mohamed Salah and Red devils superstar Cristiano Ronaldo lead the Premier League TOTS squad as the highest-rated players.
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson also make the squad alongside Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Joao Cancelo.
Full EA Sports FIFA 22 Premier League Team of the Season
GOALKEEPERS
Alisson (Liverpool)
95 OPR
DEFENDERS
Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool)
96 OPR
João Cancelo (Manchester City)
95 OPR
Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
92 OPR
Ruben Dias (Manchester City)
95 OPR
MIDFIELDERS
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
96 OPR
Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)
94 OPR
Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)
93 OPR
Declan Rice (West Ham United)
92 OPR
Rodri (Manchester City)
90 OPR
ATTACKERS
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
97 OPR
Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)
97 OPR
Heung-Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur)
95 OPR
Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
96 OPR
Diogo Jota (Liverpool)
91 OPR
Following the release of the TOTS squad on Friday, Chelsea fans have reacted on social media expressing their disappointment as not one of the Blues stars were included in the team.
See reactions below:
