'No Chelsea' - Reactions as EA Sports release FIFA 22 Team Of The Season

Premier League

This year's Team of the season saw Liverpool and Manchester City players dominate the squad.

However, it also features Manchester United's Portuguese duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

The FIFA 22 Team of the Season by EA Sports annually awards the best performing players around the world with specially boosted player items and cards in FUT 22.

Pulse

The 15-man squad features six Liverpool players and five Manchester City players, highlighting the incredible performances from both teams who currently contend for the title this season.

Pulse Nigeria

Liverpool's Egyptian attacker Mohamed Salah and Red devils superstar Cristiano Ronaldo lead the Premier League TOTS squad as the highest-rated players.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson also make the squad alongside Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Joao Cancelo.

Full EA Sports FIFA 22 Premier League Team of the Season

GOALKEEPERS

Alisson (Liverpool)

FIFA 22

95 OPR

DEFENDERS

Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool)

FIFA 22

96 OPR

João Cancelo (Manchester City)

FIFA 22

95 OPR

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

FIFA 22

92 OPR

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

FIFA 22

95 OPR

MIDFIELDERS

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

FIFA 22

96 OPR

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

FIFA 22

94 OPR

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

FIFA 22

93 OPR

Declan Rice (West Ham United)

FIFA 22

92 OPR

Rodri (Manchester City)

FIFA 22

90 OPR

ATTACKERS

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

FIFA 22

97 OPR

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

FIFA 22

97 OPR

Heung-Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur)

FIFA 22

95 OPR

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

FIFA 22

96 OPR

Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

FIFA 22

91 OPR

Following the release of the TOTS squad on Friday, Chelsea fans have reacted on social media expressing their disappointment as not one of the Blues stars were included in the team.