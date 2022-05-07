PREMIER LEAGUE

PREMIER LEAGUE

'No Chelsea' - Reactions as EA Sports release FIFA 22 Team Of The Season

David Ben
No Chelsea player made it to the EA Sports Premier League Team of the Season (TOTS) squad in FIFA 22 following it's release on Friday.

The EA Sports FIFA 22 Premier League Team of the Season (TOTS) squad was revealed and released into packs on Friday, May 6 2022, with the final squad chosen by the FIFA community.

PL FIFA 22 Team Of The Season
This year's Team of the season saw Liverpool and Manchester City players dominate the squad.

However, it also features Manchester United's Portuguese duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

The FIFA 22 Team of the Season by EA Sports annually awards the best performing players around the world with specially boosted player items and cards in FUT 22.

Mo Salah is the highest-rated player in the FIFA 22 PL TOTS with an Overall of 97
The 15-man squad features six Liverpool players and five Manchester City players, highlighting the incredible performances from both teams who currently contend for the title this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible performances for Man United thi seasons earned him an Overall of 97 in FIFA 22 TOTS
Liverpool's Egyptian attacker Mohamed Salah and Red devils superstar Cristiano Ronaldo lead the Premier League TOTS squad as the highest-rated players.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson also make the squad alongside Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Joao Cancelo.

GOALKEEPERS

Alisson (Liverpool)

95 OPR

DEFENDERS

Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool)

96 OPR

João Cancelo (Manchester City)

95 OPR

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

92 OPR

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

95 OPR

MIDFIELDERS

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

96 OPR

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

94 OPR

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

93 OPR

Declan Rice (West Ham United)

92 OPR

Rodri (Manchester City)

90 OPR

ATTACKERS

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

97 OPR

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

97 OPR

Heung-Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur)

95 OPR

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

96 OPR

Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

91 OPR

Following the release of the TOTS squad on Friday, Chelsea fans have reacted on social media expressing their disappointment as not one of the Blues stars were included in the team.

See reactions below:

