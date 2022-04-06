“No chance! We won’t be going there' - Jurgen Klopp dismisses Erling Haaland 159 billion naira deal

The 21-year-old Norweigan superstar is currently one of the most highly sought-after strikers in Europe.

Haaland has been linked with a transfer to some of Europe's elite including Real Madrid, Manchester City as well as Manchester United and Barcelona.

The Norweigan's is out of contract with the Bavarians in 2024 and looks poised to leave the Signal Iduna eventually if any of his suitors can trigger his release clause.

However according to latest reports, Liverpool boss Klopp recently dismissed the idea of a possible deal with his former club Dortmund while speaking Haaland's chances of coming to Anfield in the summer.

“No chance! We won’t be going there. The numbers involved are just crazy – we’ll be having nothing to do with it”

“To be honest, I don’t want anything to do with it. It’s not fun”. Klopp told Sports Bild.

The forward has 80 goals in 83 appearances for 2nd placed Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

Haaland is contracted with Dortmund until 2024 but his agreement with the German club can be triggered this summer for a tabled bid of £63 million – but that is only part of the financial commitment.

