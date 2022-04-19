TRANSFERS

'No answer' - Pep Guardiola refuses to confirm Erling Haaland to Man City transfer

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Manchester City boss dismissed questions from journalists about Erling Haaland's rumoured move to the Premier League champions from Borussia Dortmund as City look to bounce back from FA Cup loss when they face Brighton on Wednesday in the Premier league

Pep Guardiola refuses to speak to journalists on Erling Haaland's transfer to Manchester City
Pep Guardiola refuses to speak to journalists on Erling Haaland's transfer to Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has refused to comment on transfer news surrounding the possible arrival of Borussia Dortmund's star striker Erling Haaland at Manchester City this summer.

Recommended articles
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola AFP

The City manager was asked about his thoughts on the 21-year-old Norwegian who is rumoured to be City's signing of the summer, with multiple reports claiming the striker already has a deal in place with the Premier league champions.

The 51-year-old Spaniard simply answered: "No answer to your question" - when he was asked by a journalist to give a statement on the Haaland rumours as well as rate the prolific forward.

Pep Guardiola's Man City will face Brighton on Wednesday in the Premier league
Pep Guardiola's Man City will face Brighton on Wednesday in the Premier league POOL

Guardiola was instead completely focused on the league leaders' next game on Wednesday, April 20 when they host Brighton Hove Albion at the Etihad in the Premier league.

Erling Haaland is widely regarded as one of the best finishers on the planet currently, with the 21-year-old having scored over 80 goals in 85 appearances for the Bavarians.

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland
Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland Imago

The Borussia Dortmund star continues to be the subject of a transfer speculation after being linked with moves to Manchester City, Real Madrid, Manchester United and even PSG.

Reports on Tuesday, April 19 had claimed the Norwegian had already agreed a deal with the Sky-blue outfit, to make him the Premier league's highest paid player next season.

Pep Guardiola and his men would be looking to bounce back from their FA Cup semi-final disappointment when they face Brighton on Wednesday, after loosing narrowly to Carabao cup winners Liverpool on Saturday at Wembley.

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Super Eagles strikers

    Who is Nigeria's most prolific striker in Europe's top leagues this season?

  • Pep Guardiola refuses to speak to journalists on Erling Haaland's transfer to Manchester City

    'No answer' - Pep Guardiola refuses to confirm Erling Haaland to Man City transfer

  • Cristiano Ronaldo.

    Manchester United to be without hat-trick hero Ronaldo against rivals Liverpool

Recommended articles

Who is Nigeria's most prolific striker in Europe's top leagues this season?

Who is Nigeria's most prolific striker in Europe's top leagues this season?

'He's spoiled' - Ex Formula 1 driver speaks on why Lewis Hamilton is struggling this season

'He's spoiled' - Ex Formula 1 driver speaks on why Lewis Hamilton is struggling this season

'No answer' - Pep Guardiola refuses to confirm Erling Haaland to Man City transfer

'No answer' - Pep Guardiola refuses to confirm Erling Haaland to Man City transfer

Manchester United to be without hat-trick hero Ronaldo against rivals Liverpool

Manchester United to be without hat-trick hero Ronaldo against rivals Liverpool

What to expect from Liverpool vs Manchester United

What to expect from Liverpool vs Manchester United

'It's not enough to bring in three or four new players, it will be more' - Ralf Ragnick hints at Man United Revamp

'It's not enough to bring in three or four new players, it will be more' - Ralf Ragnick hints at Man United Revamp

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

AC Milan's Kalulu names Osimhen strongest striker in Serie A

Victor Osimhen holding off Pierre Kalulu in their Serie A clash at the Diego Maradona Stadium in March 2022 (IMAGO/Gribauldi/ImagePhoto)
COMMENT

Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams has not missed a game for Athletic Bilbao in 6 YEARS - Consistency or modern-day slavery?

Spanish striker Inaki Williams is also eligible to represent Ghana

Cristiano Ronaldo announces the death of his twin son

Cristiano Ronaldo announces the death of his twin son

‘I’m not sure yet’ – Tariq Lamptey on playing for Ghana

‘I’m not sure yet’ – Tariq Lamptey on playing for Ghana

'I always wanted to be a lawyer' - 15 things learnt from Asisat Oshoala in FIFA+ 'Icons'

15 things learned from FIFA+ 'Icons' featuring Asisat Oshoala
SUPER EAGLES

With Bosso and Salisu's appointment, NFF has not learnt from Nigeria's World Cup failure

Salisu Yusuf is back as the home-based Eagles coach
SERIE A

Mourinho silences Osimhen as Roma grab 91st-minute equaliser against Napoli

Victor Osimhen was powerless as Napoli threw away a lead in the 91st minute against AS Roma (IMAGO/Insidefoto)
NPFL

Kano Pillars docked points, fined ₦9m for supporters' farcical attack on Katsina United

Kano Pillars (inset: Katsina United destroyed bus)