'No answer' - Pep Guardiola refuses to confirm Erling Haaland to Man City transfer

The City manager was asked about his thoughts on the 21-year-old Norwegian who is rumoured to be City's signing of the summer, with multiple reports claiming the striker already has a deal in place with the Premier league champions.

The 51-year-old Spaniard simply answered: "No answer to your question" - when he was asked by a journalist to give a statement on the Haaland rumours as well as rate the prolific forward.

Guardiola was instead completely focused on the league leaders' next game on Wednesday, April 20 when they host Brighton Hove Albion at the Etihad in the Premier league.

Erling Haaland is widely regarded as one of the best finishers on the planet currently, with the 21-year-old having scored over 80 goals in 85 appearances for the Bavarians.

The Borussia Dortmund star continues to be the subject of a transfer speculation after being linked with moves to Manchester City, Real Madrid, Manchester United and even PSG.

Reports on Tuesday, April 19 had claimed the Norwegian had already agreed a deal with the Sky-blue outfit, to make him the Premier league's highest paid player next season.