NNL urges clubs to be professional, inducts 12 new clubs

The Head of Operations, Emmanuel Adesanyà disclosed this while inducting the newly promoted and relegated clubs into its fold.

The newly inducted clubs are Kano Pillars, Heartland of Owerri, Katsina United and Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), who lost their status in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) last season.

Others are the eight promoted teams from the Nationwide League One (NLO), two Lagos-based sides Smart FC and Madiba Fc. Two clubs from Abuja, Hype buzz FC and Mailantarki Care FC.

Aspire FC, FC One Rocke, Police Barretta and FC Ebedei are based in Anambra, Akwa-Ibom, Gombe, and Ogun states respectively.

Emmanuel said that the scheme will help the clubs to integrate properly into the league.

He assured the clubs that he will deliver a better and improved league during the 2022/2023 football season.

He said, "It is our strong believe that this exercise will help put all of us on one page, it is calculated to intimate us better with the dos and don'ts of Association football which we practice especially as it is in the NNL"

"For us the league in NNL is a big deal and we must get it right from onset, it is all about professionalism and it's tenets.

