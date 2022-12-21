ADVERTISEMENT

NNL urges clubs to be professional, inducts 12 new clubs

Hassan Abdulsalam
Four-time Nigeria Professional Football League Champion, Kano Pillars lead the newly inducted clubs

NNL
NNL

The Nigeria National League (NNL) has urged clubs participating in the league to be professional and follow the rules guiding the league.

The Head of Operations, Emmanuel Adesanyà disclosed this while inducting the newly promoted and relegated clubs into its fold.

The newly inducted clubs are Kano Pillars, Heartland of Owerri, Katsina United and Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), who lost their status in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) last season.

Kano pillars
Kano pillars AFP

Others are the eight promoted teams from the Nationwide League One (NLO), two Lagos-based sides Smart FC and Madiba Fc. Two clubs from Abuja, Hype buzz FC and Mailantarki Care FC.

Aspire FC, FC One Rocke, Police Barretta and FC Ebedei are based in Anambra, Akwa-Ibom, Gombe, and Ogun states respectively.

Emmanuel said that the scheme will help the clubs to integrate properly into the league.

Madiba players in action
Madiba players in action AFP

He assured the clubs that he will deliver a better and improved league during the 2022/2023 football season.

He said, "It is our strong believe that this exercise will help put all of us on one page, it is calculated to intimate us better with the dos and don'ts of Association football which we practice especially as it is in the NNL"

"For us the league in NNL is a big deal and we must get it right from onset, it is all about professionalism and it's tenets.

NNL
NNL AFP

"As we welcome you, we urge you to be prepared in all ramifications as a professional club ready to battle in the most important league in Nigeria."

