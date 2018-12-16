Pulse.ng logo
Flying Eagles star Nnamdi Ofoborh signs new 3-year contract with Bournemouth

Nnamdi Ofoborh's good season has earned him a contract extension at Premier League giants Bournemouth.

Flying Eagles star Nnamdi Ofoborh has signed a new three-year contract with English Premier League side Bournemouth.

The 19-year-old signed a professional contract with Bournemouth last season but has decided to extend until 2021.

Ofoborh did not start his career at Bournemouth as he previously played for Tottenham Hotspur and Millwall.

In a statement on the official website of Bournemouth that he signed because he wants to break through to the first team at the Vitality Stadium.

He said, "Coming to the club three years ago this is a real positive for me and I feel great being here.

"I'm really happy, my family is really happy and I just want to keep moving forward from this point on.”

Ofoborh who was crowned the Cherries' Young Player of the Season for 2017/18 and stated what he needs to do to improve.

He said, "I need to work and listen to all of the coaching staff to make me a better player for the future.

"I want to stay consistent, hopefully be listening to all the coaches at the club I can kick on and my aim is to stay in and around the first team fold."

Nnamdi Ofoborh on Nigeria

The youngster who received a call-up to the Nigeria U-20 national team Flying Eagles revealed how he received the news about a national team invitation.

"I found out just before an under-21s game, the gaffer called me into his office and wanted to speak to me, I was a little bit nervous to be fair I didn’t know what he wanted to say!

"I thought he wanted to talk about the game or something else I’m not sure! But I was over the moon, he’s a great manager and coach, he helps me with everything I need to work on."

Ofoborh is expected to continue with the Bournemouth U-21 team and feature for Nigeria at the 2019 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

