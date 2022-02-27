Nkunku strikes as Leipzig win on the road again

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Christopher Nkunku (L) celebrate his winning goal on Sunday

Christopher Nkunku (L) celebrate his winning goal on Sunday Creator: Ina FASSBENDER
Christopher Nkunku (L) celebrate his winning goal on Sunday Creator: Ina FASSBENDER

RB Leipzig earned a third straight away win in a week as Christopher Nkunku's late goal Sunday sealed a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Bochum to keep his club fourth in the Bundesliga.

Recommended articles

Having scored twice against Bochum in Leipzig's home win last October, Nkunku broke the deadlock eight minutes from time with his 14th Bundesliga goal this season.

"Bochum was a tough opponent. Many teams have not won here. It was a close game, but we showed our quality," said Leipzig striker Yussuf Poulsen.

Bochum suffered their first defeat in five games, a run which included a shock 4-2 win over Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich a fortnight ago in their previous home match.

Leipzig have now lost just two of their 13 games since Domenico Tedesco replaced Jesse Marsch in December.

They backed up last Sunday's 6-1 romp at Hertha Berlin and midweek victory at Real Sociedad which confirmed the German club's place in the last 16 of the Europa League.

The hosts had two great late chances when Bochum captain Anthony Losilla clipped the woodwork, then a header by Christopher Antwi-Adjei rebounded off the post.

The winner came when Tedesco beefed up his midfield by swapping playmaker Emil Forsberg for replacement Konrad Laimer.

The switch paid off almost immediately as Leipzig attacked from their own box.

The ball was worked to Nkunku, who swept his shot into the bottom corner to delight the travelling fans.

Later, second-placed Borussia Dortmund can trim Bayern's nine-point lead at the top of the table when they face Augsburg away.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

More from category

  • Sevilla's Munir El Haddadi scored the second goal in a 2-1 victory over Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday Creator: CRISTINA QUICLER

    Sevilla capitalise on Bravo errors to defeat rivals Real Betis

  • Dimitri Payet celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Troyes Creator: FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI

    Marseille into second despite late Troyes leveller

  • Super Onuachu towered above everyone to head home the opener.

    Onuachu scores goal no.16, leads Genk to smooth victory over Kortrijk

Recommended articles

Sevilla capitalise on Bravo errors to defeat rivals Real Betis

Sevilla capitalise on Bravo errors to defeat rivals Real Betis

Marseille into second despite late Troyes leveller

Marseille into second despite late Troyes leveller

Onuachu scores goal no.16, leads Genk to smooth victory over Kortrijk

Onuachu scores goal no.16, leads Genk to smooth victory over Kortrijk

Nkunku strikes as Leipzig win on the road again

Nkunku strikes as Leipzig win on the road again

Soucek strikes as West Ham boost Premier League top-four hopes

Soucek strikes as West Ham boost Premier League top-four hopes

Wembley turns yellow and blue for Ukraine at League Cup final

Wembley turns yellow and blue for Ukraine at League Cup final

Trending

AWCON

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

The Super Falcons were detained at the Abuja Airport

'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho

Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman
UEL

'STOP THE WAR' - Reactions as Aubameyang, Adama SHINE in Barcelona's destruction of Napoli

It was a big moment for Barcelona against Napoli in Europe

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Phenomenal, Absolute Baller!' -Reactions as Jadon Sancho outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in United's thrilling win at Leeds

Manchester United fans praise Jadon Sancho following win over Leeds on Sunday

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons
PREMIER LEAGUE

'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

Demba Ba looks dapper with his new hair growth
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Osimhen suppose tear Pique slap' - Reactions to confrontation between Super Eagles striker and Spanish defender

Victor Osimhen and Pique battled in the game between Barcelona and Napoli