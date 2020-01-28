Sportswear giants Nike will on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, unveil new Super Eagles jerseys ahead of the 2011 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Nike returned as the kit sponsors of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in a deal signed in April 2015 and extended in 2018.

In their latest offering, the American sportswear makers have designed another set of jerseys for the national team which will be unveiled in February.

ALSO READ: History of Super Eagles jerseys at FIFA World Cup

The last set of jerseys released by Nike for Nigeria were well-received. (Twitter/Super Eagles) Twitter

The new designers will come two years after Nike unveiled the Super Eagles jerseys for the 2018 FIFA World Cup to instant success.

It will be the third time Nike will come with new designs for Nigeria’s national teams since they became kit sponsors of the NFF in April 2015.

They launched one for the Flying Eagles in May 2015 and another for the Nigeria U-23 team ahead of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

The Super Eagles used a different jersey for a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Algeria in November 2017 although it wasn’t revealed to the public.