Leading Sportswear company Nike has ended their relationship with Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood in the wake of the allegations levied against the player.
Nike permanently terminates Greenwood's sponsorship over rape allegation
Nike, Manchester United, the England national team have all severed ties with Mason Greenwood
Greenwood was released on bail three days after being arrested on Sunday, January 30, 2022, on suspicion of sexual assault, threat to kill, and rape of his girlfriend Harriet Robson.
While Nike immediately suspended their sponsorship of the 20-year-old when the news broke, the sportswear company have now chosen to terminate their sponsorship agreement.
According to The Athletic, a spokesperson of the club confirmed Nike's stance on the issue.
"Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete," the Spokesperson said.
Nike is one of the many big institutions that have distanced themselves from young England international with his club Manchester United also confirming that Greenwood would not train nor play with the club until further notice.
Additionally, the Manchester United kit shop also offered to exchange Greenwood's shirts for free to every fan who wishes to.