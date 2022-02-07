Nike permanently terminates Greenwood's sponsorship over rape allegation

Greenwood was released on bail three days after being arrested on Sunday, January 30, 2022, on suspicion of sexual assault, threat to kill, and rape of his girlfriend Harriet Robson.

While Nike immediately suspended their sponsorship of the 20-year-old when the news broke, the sportswear company have now chosen to terminate their sponsorship agreement.

According to The Athletic, a spokesperson of the club confirmed Nike's stance on the issue.

"Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete," the Spokesperson said.

Nike is one of the many big institutions that have distanced themselves from young England international with his club Manchester United also confirming that Greenwood would not train nor play with the club until further notice.