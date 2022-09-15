Nike drop Super Eagles of Nigeria home and away jersey [Photos]

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

After World Cup failure, Reactions to 'thrash' Nike jersey for Super Eagles AFCON qualifiers.

Nike drop Super Eagles of Nigeria home and away jersey [Photos]
Nike drop Super Eagles of Nigeria home and away jersey [Photos]

International sports brand Nike dropped their 2022 Men’s National Team Collections on Thursday, September, 15.

Recommended articles

The Super Eagles of Nigeria sponsored by Nike now have new jerseys for the next year of football.

Despite their failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Nike dropped jerseys for all teams they sponsor.

The Super Eagles were not left out with their new home and away jersey unveiled.

Nike dropped their 2022 Men’s National Team Collections
Nike dropped their 2022 Men’s National Team Collections Pulse Nigeria

The new Super Eagles jerseys come in the traditional colors of white and green.

The new Super Eagles jerseys are just as expected with leaked photos of the 'adire' themed attire that went viral on social media months ago.

Nike’s culture of innovation and celebrate the youthful diversity and rich cultures
Nike’s culture of innovation and celebrate the youthful diversity and rich cultures Pulse Nigeria

Nike explained the concept behind the design of the new collection of jerseys released for the world cup.

The statement by Nike said, "The bold, redesigned 2022 football team collections highlight Nike’s culture of innovation and celebrate the youthful diversity and rich cultures of Nike federations.

The new Super Eagles jerseys come in the traditional colors of white and green.
The new Super Eagles jerseys come in the traditional colors of white and green. Pulse Nigeria

"The new seamless kits, underpinned by Dri-FIT ADV, are engineered pixel by pixel to provide precise reinforcement and venting for distraction-free play.

"Detailed design and storytelling continue off the pitch with robust lifestyle assortments available across Men’s, Women’s and Kids."

Nike drop Super Eagles of Nigeria home and away jersey [Photos]
Nike drop Super Eagles of Nigeria home and away jersey [Photos] Pulse Nigeria

The Super Eagles will not be able to showcase the new home and away jersey at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The team led by Jose Peseiro will however be able to use the new jerseys for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Nike drop Super Eagles of Nigeria home and away jersey [Photos]

Nike drop Super Eagles of Nigeria home and away jersey [Photos]

Kids' reaction to meeting Lionel Messi in Israel is priceless [Video]

Kids' reaction to meeting Lionel Messi in Israel is priceless [Video]

Barcelona to rival Real Madrid with white jersey next season

Barcelona to rival Real Madrid with white jersey next season

Pogba's brother arrested over €13 million blackmail attempt

Pogba's brother arrested over €13 million blackmail attempt

Why Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen gave a lucky fan ₦100k

Why Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen gave a lucky fan ₦100k

5 things Graham Potter's comments mean for Chelsea fans despite failure to win debut

5 things Graham Potter's comments mean for Chelsea fans despite failure to win debut

Trending

Benjamin Mendy

'Not Guilty' - Manchester City's Mendy declared innocent of rape on 19-year-old girl

How Super Eagles players were rated on FIFA 23

FIFA 23: Ndidi and Osimhen lead list of highest-rated Super Eagles stars

Osaze (m) in a match for Nigeria against France at the 2014 World Cup

Ex-Super Eagles star Peter Odemwingie picks up a new career

Thomas Tuchel went out for a morning walk on Thursday following his shock sacking 24 hours earlier

Thomas Tuchel looks 'dejected' in first photos since Chelsea sack