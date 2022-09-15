Nike drop Super Eagles of Nigeria home and away jersey [Photos]

The Super Eagles of Nigeria sponsored by Nike now have new jerseys for the next year of football.

Despite their failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Nike dropped jerseys for all teams they sponsor.

The Super Eagles were not left out with their new home and away jersey unveiled.

Nike drop Super Eagles new jersey

The new Super Eagles jerseys come in the traditional colors of white and green.

The new Super Eagles jerseys are just as expected with leaked photos of the 'adire' themed attire that went viral on social media months ago.

Nike explained the concept behind the design of the new collection of jerseys released for the world cup.

The statement by Nike said, "The bold, redesigned 2022 football team collections highlight Nike’s culture of innovation and celebrate the youthful diversity and rich cultures of Nike federations.

"The new seamless kits, underpinned by Dri-FIT ADV, are engineered pixel by pixel to provide precise reinforcement and venting for distraction-free play.

"Detailed design and storytelling continue off the pitch with robust lifestyle assortments available across Men’s, Women’s and Kids."

The Super Eagles will not be able to showcase the new home and away jersey at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.