Nigeria's World Cup mission is on course after beating Ivory Coast

Nigeria on the road to redemption

Having crashed out in the group stages of WAFU B in 2020, the Flying Eagles made light work of their opponents this time around, beating Ghana 2-0 before playing a 2-2 draw against Burkina Faso.

This set up a semi-final clash against the Young Elephants. The match got off to a bizarre start as the stadium lights went off just as the team lined up.

Nigerian dominance

However, the issue was quickly fixed, allowing the match to proceed as expected. Nigeria got off to a perfect start as Dagba put them ahead in the fifth minute.

The Flying Eagles were clearly the superior side, but they were pegged back just before half-time. The second half was more of Nigeria's dominance, but Bosso's men could not make it count, with the match going into extra time.

The extra time played out the same way as the second half, but the Flying Eagles could not convert their chances. The game was heading into the penalties until Nigeria were awarded a penalty, which Yahaya converted to put the Eagles ahead again.