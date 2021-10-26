Nigeria's top five left-backs of all time

Elderson Echiejille

Nigeria's most capped full-back after 59 appearances, Echiejille made the position his own for over 8 years.

A member of Monaco team in the past, he played at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, as well as AFCON 2010 and 2013.

Celestine Babayaro

A committed performer with 27 caps, Babayaro represented the Nigerian national football team from 1995 to 2004, and was part of two Olympic squads, two World Cup squads and three African Cup of Nations squads.

He lists Anderlecht, Chelsea, Newcastle United and LA Galaxy as his former clubs.

Benedict Iroha

Former San Jose Clash and Watford left-back Iroha played at the 1990, 1992 and 1994 African Cup of Nations while also appearing in the 1994 and 1998 World Cups.

He also had stints at Vitesse Arnhem, DC United and Elche.

Taiye Taiwo

Taiye Taiwo netted eight goals in 54 appearances for Nigeria. He had penchant for scoring important goals for Super Eagles at international level with the one against Ghana in 2006 still fresh.

The prominent clubs that he played for are Olympique de Marseille and AC Milan. The strong defender was dreaded due to his ferocious left foot by the opposition.

Yisa Shofoluwe

Shofoluwe was a Nigerian professional footballer who played as a defender. He won 40 caps and scored one goal for the Super Eagles, and was their regular left back between 1983 and 1988, playing at the 1984 and 1988 African Nations Cups.

He featured for defunct Abiola Babes of Abeokuta, IICC of Ibadan and Gateway Football Club of Abeokuta. The reliable Shofoluwe died in 2021.

