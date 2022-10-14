WWC 2023

Nigeria's Super Falcons in Pot 4 ahead of FIFA Women's World Cup draw this October

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

According to FIFA, the October 2022 ranking decides how the seeding for the final draw will be.

Super Falcons have been placed in Pot 4 ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup draw
Nigeria's Super Falcons will ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup draw, sit in Pot 4 according to the October edition of the FIFA Women's ranking.

Nigeria climbed one place to 45th in the world despite losing all three matches to the United States (2-1 and 4-0) and Japan (2-0) in the last two Women’s international windows.

According to FIFA, the October 2022 ranking decides how the seeding for the final draw will be for teams scheduled to play at the tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

FIFA Women's ranking - October 2022
FIFA Women's ranking - October 2022 FIFA

The Super Falcons alongside 28 other teams have qualified for the tournament so far:

Co-Hosts: Australia, New Zealand

AFC: China, Japan, Philippines, South Korea, Vietnam

CAF: Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia

CONCACAF: Canada, Costa Rica, Jamaica, United States CONMEBOL: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia

UEFA: Denmark, England, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Republic of Ireland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland

Ahead of the World Cup in July 2023, ten teams will compete for the final three places at an inter-confederation play-off tournament.

The tournament will be held in New Zealand between 18–23 February 2023.

These teams are:

  1. Chinese Taipei (AFC)
  2. Thailand (AFC)
  3. Cameroon (CAF)
  4. Senegal (CAF)
  5. Haiti (CONCACAF)
  6. Panama (CONCACAF)
  7. Paraguay (CONMEBOL)
  8. Chile (CONMEBOL)
  9. Papua New Guinea (OFC)
  10. Portugal (UEFA)
The Super Falcons finished in the last 16 at the 2019 Women's World Cup
The Super Falcons finished in the last 16 at the 2019 Women's World Cup AFP

The official draw for the World Cup will take place on Saturday, October 22 at the Aotea Centre in Auckland, with proceedings by 7:30 pm local time (7:30 am Nigerian time).

All 32 nations including Nigeria, will be drawn into eight groups of four with one team from each pot completing a group.

Pot 1

  1. New Zealand
  2. Australia
  3. United States
  4. Sweden
  5. Germany
  6. England
  7. France
  8. Spain

Pot 2

  1. Canada
  2. Netherlands
  3. Brazil
  4. Japan
  5. Norway
  6. Italy
  7. China
  8. South Korea

Pot 3

  1. Denmark
  2. Switzerland
  3. Republic of Ireland
  4. Colombia
  5. Argentina
  6. Vietnam
  7. Costa Rica
  8. Jamaica

Pot 4

  1. Nigeria
  2. Philippines
  3. South Africa
  4. Morocco
  5. Zambia
  6. Play-off winner 1
  7. Play-off winner 2
  8. Play-off winner 3
Topics:
Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

