Nigeria's Super Falcons in Pot 4 ahead of FIFA Women's World Cup draw this October

Nigeria climbed one place to 45th in the world despite losing all three matches to the United States (2-1 and 4-0) and Japan (2-0) in the last two Women’s international windows.

According to FIFA, the October 2022 ranking decides how the seeding for the final draw will be for teams scheduled to play at the tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

What teams have qualified for the World Cup?

The Super Falcons alongside 28 other teams have qualified for the tournament so far:

Co-Hosts: Australia, New Zealand

AFC: China, Japan, Philippines, South Korea, Vietnam

CAF: Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia

CONCACAF: Canada, Costa Rica, Jamaica, United States CONMEBOL: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia

UEFA: Denmark, England, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Republic of Ireland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland

Who can fill up the remaining three spots?

Ahead of the World Cup in July 2023, ten teams will compete for the final three places at an inter-confederation play-off tournament.

The tournament will be held in New Zealand between 18–23 February 2023.

These teams are:

Chinese Taipei (AFC) Thailand (AFC) Cameroon (CAF) Senegal (CAF) Haiti (CONCACAF) Panama (CONCACAF) Paraguay (CONMEBOL) Chile (CONMEBOL) Papua New Guinea (OFC) Portugal (UEFA)

What happens after?

The official draw for the World Cup will take place on Saturday, October 22 at the Aotea Centre in Auckland, with proceedings by 7:30 pm local time (7:30 am Nigerian time).

All 32 nations including Nigeria, will be drawn into eight groups of four with one team from each pot completing a group.

What pot are the Super Falcons ahead of the official draw?

Pot 1

New Zealand Australia United States Sweden Germany England France Spain

Pot 2

Canada Netherlands Brazil Japan Norway Italy China South Korea

Pot 3

Denmark Switzerland Republic of Ireland Colombia Argentina Vietnam Costa Rica Jamaica

Pot 4