Nigeria's star denies Jose Mourinho's Roma a win against Venezia

Joba Ogunwale
The Giallorossi were dominant from start to finish, but they could not get a vital three points.

Jose Mourinho's Roma failed to beat bottom side Venezia in their Serie A match on Saturday
Nigerian forward David Okereke spoilt Jose Mourinho AS Roma's party as Venezia held the capital club to a 1-1 draw at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday evening.

David Okere put Venezia ahead against Roma
Having lost to Fiorentina last time out, Roma hoped to finish their final home game of the season on a high. Venezia came into the game after their relegation was confirmed following Salernitana's draw with Empoli earlier in the day.

But that did not take away their fighting spirit. The Venice-based side should have been an easy opponent for Roma, but they flipped the script, taking the lead inside the opening minute.

Venezia opened the scoring through Okereke, who headed home superbly in the first minute.

But that turned out to be one of the two shots on target they had throughout the game. Roma turned up the screw following Okereke's goal but could not find a breakthrough.

Mourinho's men had 13 shots at goal in the first half, with four on target, but could not find the equaliser. Roma were handed an advantage in the 32nd-minute when Sofian Kiyine was sent off for Venezia following a VAR review.

Still, Roma were unable to make the one-man advantage count. The second half played out in a similar fashion, with Venezia putting ten-man behind the ball. But unlike the first half, Roma finally found an opening through Eldor Shomurodov, who fired into the roof of the net in the 76th-minute.

However, despite firing 46 shots, including 16 on target, Roma could only score a goal as Venezia defended for their lives.

The result leaves Roma two points behind Lazio, who play Juventus on Monday. Mourinho's men are currently sixth but could lose their spot if Fiorentina beat Sampdoria on Monday.

