Why did Nigeria star Ashleigh Plumptre ride from London to Paris on a bicycle?

Plumptre, latest cycling star

This incredible achievement comes after a rigorous season with the Foxes Ladies in the Women's Super League. Plumptre took to her Instagram page to share her latest win with the caption London to Paris.

Plumptre cycled for 315 miles across four days to get to Paris from London. The 23-year-old took on the challenge to support Menphys- a charity organisation in Leicester that aims to provide services and activities that support disabled children, young people and their families.

Plumptre's good cause

Plumptre is an ambassador for Menphys and has raised £4,762 for the organisation from her London to Paris cycling challenge. The 23-year-old still hopes the money raised can reach £5,000.

Speaking of the trip, Plumptre revealed it was not an easy challenge, stating she had to deal with a neck ache, a sore bum, a wrist ache and a quad burn.

It is a fantastic achievement for the former England Youth Star after playing a key role in Leicester Women's topflight survival.

The Super Falcons star made 20 league appearances for the Foxes Women and three more in the FA Cup, scoring a goal each in both competitions.