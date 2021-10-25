Nigeria's Rising Star: Hammarby fearless gem Akinkunmi Amoo

Amoo revealed how his passion to football started, saying when he was around seven years old he attended matches where he loved football.

Akinkunmi Amoo is one of the youngest player in this Hammarby first team and has developed a good relationship with his coach Milos Milojevic, who he has described him as really supportive due to his motivational techniques, giving him the chance to appear with the first team several times.

The player has shown very promising signs for Hammarby this season as he has scored 7 goals.

“The key to motivation is to have actual goals, since you have actual goals you will forever work hard and be motivated to achieve these goals,” Amoo said.

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) U15 Promises product has just started his international journey, and has soared his reputation.

When asked about his experience with Hammarby he replied: “The experience is great; the team players and coaches are always motivating me to do my best.”

For a number 8, Amoo creates chances like a number 10, or rather like an inverted winger.

His progression over the years in terms of simple metrics such as shots and dribbles has been just as encouraging. The increase in attacking output can partly be attributed to the fact he has been deployed in more attacking positions in recent seasons and partly to his own growth as a player.

As he has evolved as a player, he has found himself becoming more active inside the penalty box and actively impacting the game from closer to goal. Interestingly, while he focused primarily on goal scoring in 2020, his aim in 2021 appeared to be chance creation.

Amoo'sability to score from different regions is worth highlighting. Unlike some players who limit themselves to certain locations, he has shown the capacity to finish from different locations and with different body parts.

This appears to be a consistent theme among attacking players targeted by top clubs in Europe.

Ademetan Abayomi has always dreamt of being a sports journalist. His journey began 11 years ago when he created my first sports news page on Facebook, called "Futball Galore" and from there on his passion for sports journalism grew stronger. Now, he is a Sports News Reporter and Feature Writer where he strives to add value and learn as much as he can.

