Nigeria's likely XI vs Algeria: Uzoho to start, Akpoguma comes in for Ekong as Moffi leads the attack

The two African giants will face each other in a high-profile friendly at the Oran Olympic Stadium after they both failed to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

For Peseiro, it will give him a chance to see his players again as he tries to build a formidable Super Eagles squad capable of winning the Africa Cup of Nations in 2024.

Peseiro's rebuilding continues

The Portuguese tactician has been tasked with rebuilding the squad after they missed out on the World Cup.

The game against Algeria is another chance for him to see how far the team has come under him in a short period.

AFP

It has not been ideal preparation for him, though, as he has been forced to make multiple changes to the side after a few of Nigeria's trusted players pulled out.

The three-time African champions will be without the likes of Ahmed Musa, Leon Balogun and Emmanuel Dennis for the game.

Leicester City man Wilfred Ndidi and Watford centre-back William Troost-Ekong will also miss the game after they picked up an injury in the game.

Super Eagles possible XI

But Peseiro still has a lot of star names to pick from, while some new players could also make their debuts. Pulse Sports Nigeria looks at the Super Eagles' possible XI against Algeria.

In goal, Francis Uzoho should take his place, even though Maduka Okoye is back in the squad. Okoye would have had a chance, but his error in the clash against Algeria's B team has not helped his cause.

Peseiro may also be tempted to give Adebayo Adeleye his debut, but the Hapoel Jerusalem goalkeeper may have to come from the bench.

Twitter/NGSuperEagles

In defence, Kevin Akpoguma should partner with Calvin Bassey after Ekong pulled out of the squad. Ola Aina and Zaidu Sanusi should occupy the full-back positions.

Highly-rated Raphael Onyedika should make his debut in the absence of Wilfred Ndidi. The Club Brugge midfielder will likely play with the in-form Alex Iwobi with Kelechi Iheanacho just ahead of them.

Up front, Terem Moffi should lead the line with Moses Simon and Ademola Lookman playing from the flanks.