Nigeria's Flamingoes to know u-17 WWC group opponents on Friday

The draws for the group stages of the 2022 U-17 Women's football fiesta will be held at the FIFA Headquarters in Zurich.

Nigeria was no match for any of her opponents during the qualifying series of the competition in Africa.

The Flamingoes qualified for the competition unbeaten, with some impressive results along the way.

Some of the superb results include a 6-1 demolition of Guinea, a 5-0 win over DR Congo and hitting Egypt 4-0.

However, the team is expected to face sterner tests in India when the global showpiece kicks off.

Nigeria's Flamingoes are in Pot 3 ahead of tomorrow's draws, alongside giants United States of America, France and China.

Morocco, Tanzania and Nigeria are the three countries set to fly Africa's flag at the competition.