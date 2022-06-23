Nigeria's Flamingoes to know u-17 WWC group opponents on Friday

Nigeria's u-17 Women's team the Flamingoes will this Friday find out their group and opponents at the FIFA U-17 Women's world cup.
The Flamingoes will be looking to land Nigeria's and Africa's first-ever u-17 Women's World Cup title this year.
The draws for the group stages of the 2022 U-17 Women's football fiesta will be held at the FIFA Headquarters in Zurich.
Nigeria was no match for any of her opponents during the qualifying series of the competition in Africa.
The Flamingoes qualified for the competition unbeaten, with some impressive results along the way.
Some of the superb results include a 6-1 demolition of Guinea, a 5-0 win over DR Congo and hitting Egypt 4-0.
However, the team is expected to face sterner tests in India when the global showpiece kicks off.
Nigeria's Flamingoes are in Pot 3 ahead of tomorrow's draws, alongside giants United States of America, France and China.
Morocco, Tanzania and Nigeria are the three countries set to fly Africa's flag at the competition.
The 2022 U-17 WWC was awarded to India after the 2020 edition was cancelled due to COVID-19. This tournament is a 16-team event held every two years and India 2022 will kick off later this year in October, from the 11th to the 30th.
