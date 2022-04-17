Nigeria's Flamingoes massacre Egypt 4-0 in FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifier

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

After a visit from, Okocha and Seedorf Nigeria's Flamingoes destroy Egypt in Abuja.

Nigeria's Flamingos defeat Egypt 4-0 in Abuja
Nigeria's Flamingos defeat Egypt 4-0 in Abuja

Nigeria's U-17 women's national team known as the Flamingoes recorded a 4-0 victory against their counterparts from Egypt in a 2022 African U-17 Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament fixture played at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Recommended articles

The Flamingoes recorded a 5-0 victory against their counterparts from Congo in the previous round played at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City in March.

The Nigerian team were visited in camp before the game by Clarence Seedorf, Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare, Super Eagles legends Daniel Amokachi and Jay Jay Okocha.

Flamingoes are getting ready for the game against Egypt
Flamingoes are getting ready for the game against Egypt Pulse Nigeria

In the third round matchup, the Flamingoes did not have mercy on their counterparts from Egypt.

After a rough start, Opeyemi Ajakaye scored in the 28th minute to put the Flamingos ahead.

In the 38th minute, Omowunmi Bello doubled the lead for the Flamingoes as they went to the halftime break with a two-goal cushion.

Nigeria's Flamingos defeat Egypt 4-0 in Abuja
Nigeria's Flamingos defeat Egypt 4-0 in Abuja Pulse Nigeria

Miracle Usani fired in the third with a low shot for the Flamingoes in the 54th minute.

Omowunmi Bello grabbed her brace, firing beyond the rushing Egypt keeper in the 62nd minute to grab her brace and the Flamingoes fourth.

Ajakaye put the ball in the net but was ruled out for offside as the Flamingoes held on for the win.

The Flamingoes will now travel to face Egypt in the return leg scheduled for Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Taiwo Awoniyi scored his 13th goal of the Bundesliga season

    Prolific Awoniyi leads Union Berlin to victory in Bundesliga

  • Action continues in the NPFL

    NPFL Review: Relief for Shooting Stars; Enugu Rangers slump in continental race

  • Nigeria's Flamingos defeat Egypt 4-0 in Abuja

    Nigeria's Flamingoes massacre Egypt 4-0 in FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifier

Recommended articles

Prolific Awoniyi leads Union Berlin to victory in Bundesliga

Prolific Awoniyi leads Union Berlin to victory in Bundesliga

NPFL Review: Relief for Shooting Stars; Enugu Rangers slump in continental race

NPFL Review: Relief for Shooting Stars; Enugu Rangers slump in continental race

Nigeria's Flamingoes massacre Egypt 4-0 in FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifier

Nigeria's Flamingoes massacre Egypt 4-0 in FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifier

Simon shines despite Nantes dropping points at home

Simon shines despite Nantes dropping points at home

Lookman continues impressive Sunday record but Guimaraes denies Leicester City

Lookman continues impressive Sunday record but Guimaraes denies Leicester City

Sunday Oliseh reveals what he feels about Carl Ikeme's return to training

Sunday Oliseh reveals what he feels about Carl Ikeme's return to training

Trending

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme returns to train with Wolves 4 years after retirement

Cancer free Carl Ikeme is back training with Wolves

A$AP Rocky's alleged infidelity on Rihanna is not new to football, meet 6 players who were caught cheating

In 2013, a married Patrice Evra was claimed to have had an affair with Carla Howe, a Playboy model

Mason Greenwood's return to Manchester United training, untrue - Reports

Journalists have debunked claims of Mason Greenwood's return to Manchester United training following widespread rumours on social media
SUPER EAGLES

Injured Wilfred Ndidi shows off style with daughter

Wilfred Ndidi continues his recovery from injury
TRANSFERS

Napoli open to replacing Osimhen with 'free agent' Belotti

Osimhen has scored 12 goals in the Serie A this season while Belotti has scored only five
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'GOAT see awoof' - Reactions as Ronaldo scores hat-trick in Manchester United's 3-2 win against Norwich

Cristiano Ronaldo was the hero as Manchester United beat Norwich 3-2 at Old Trafford

Old Liverpool tweet of Manchester City's goalkeeper found after 'unforgivable mistake' in FA Cup semifinal

Zack Steffen blunder

Nigeria and Ghana revive rivalry at WAFU age-grade tournaments

Nigeria and Ghana are set to clash at the WAFU U-17 and U-20 tournaments