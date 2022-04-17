Nigeria's U-17 women's national team known as the Flamingoes recorded a 4-0 victory against their counterparts from Egypt in a 2022 African U-17 Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament fixture played at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Nigeria's Flamingoes massacre Egypt 4-0 in FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifier
After a visit from, Okocha and Seedorf Nigeria's Flamingoes destroy Egypt in Abuja.
The Flamingoes recorded a 5-0 victory against their counterparts from Congo in the previous round played at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City in March.
The Nigerian team were visited in camp before the game by Clarence Seedorf, Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare, Super Eagles legends Daniel Amokachi and Jay Jay Okocha.
In the third round matchup, the Flamingoes did not have mercy on their counterparts from Egypt.
After a rough start, Opeyemi Ajakaye scored in the 28th minute to put the Flamingos ahead.
In the 38th minute, Omowunmi Bello doubled the lead for the Flamingoes as they went to the halftime break with a two-goal cushion.
Miracle Usani fired in the third with a low shot for the Flamingoes in the 54th minute.
Omowunmi Bello grabbed her brace, firing beyond the rushing Egypt keeper in the 62nd minute to grab her brace and the Flamingoes fourth.
Ajakaye put the ball in the net but was ruled out for offside as the Flamingoes held on for the win.
The Flamingoes will now travel to face Egypt in the return leg scheduled for Sunday, May 1, 2022.
