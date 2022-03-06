Nigeria's Flamingoes begin World Cup qualifying campaign with an emphatic win in Kinshasha

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Nigeria U17 Women's team began their journey to the FIFA U17 World Cup in India with a comprehensive win over the Democratic Republic of Congo in Kinshasa on Sunday afternoon.

Super Flamingoes
Super Flamingoes

Nigeria's Flamingoes are in the pole position to qualify for the third-round in the African qualifying campaign of the FIFA U17 World Cup after they beat DR Congo's U17 3-0 in the first leg of their second-round qualifying clash in Kinshasa.

Recommended articles
Super Flamingoes
Super Flamingoes Pulse Nigeria

The Super Flamingoes went into the clash against the Leopardess with the aim of securing a good result ahead of the second leg in two weeks at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

And they did just that as goals from Blessing Emmanuel, Oluwatunmininu Adeshina, and Opeyemi Ajakaye secured a comprehensive victory for Coach Bankole Olowookere's girls.

Nigeria started the game on the front foot, showing their intent as early as the fifth minute, but Ajakaye and Taiwo Afolabi could not convert their chances.

Flamingoes
Flamingoes Pulse Nigeria

Seven minutes later, Ajakaye was presented with another chance, but she was denied by Congolese goalkeeper Luleme.

The chance sprung the home side into action, forcing Flamingoes goalkeeper Omilana into a smart save.

However, their resistance was finally broken in the 36th minute as Emmanuel fired home from Usani's cross to put Nigeria ahead.

Emmanuel's goal ensured Nigeria went into the break with the lead. The second half resumed the way the first half ended, with Nigeria dominating possession.

However, they had to wait until the 66th-minute before doubling their lead, courtesy of a fine strike Adeshina.

Adeshina's goal killed off any hope DR Congo had left, and it got worse for them when they were reduced to ten girls after Alvine Dah Zossu was sent off for a dangerous tackle.

Nigeria took advantage of the numerical advantage as they scored their third of the game through Ajakaye, who rounded the goalkeeper for a simple finish.

Ajakaye's strike proved to be the final goal of the match as Nigeria secured an emphatic win going into the second leg in two weeks.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis saw his early goal ruled out in Watford's defeat to Arsenal

    Emmanuel Dennis sees goal disallowed in Watford narrow loss to Arsenal

  • Match-winner Gbolahan Mustapha

    Excited Sporting Lagos goalkeepers entertain fans as Mustapha inspires first-ever win

  • Manchester United fans troll Maguire and Lindelof following first-half loss in Manchester Derby on Sunday

    'Clownery, Embarassing!' -Reactions as Man United fans disgusted by Maguire-Lindelof first-half disastership in City derby

Recommended articles

Emmanuel Dennis sees goal disallowed in Watford narrow loss to Arsenal

Emmanuel Dennis sees goal disallowed in Watford narrow loss to Arsenal

Excited Sporting Lagos goalkeepers entertain fans as Mustapha inspires first-ever win

Excited Sporting Lagos goalkeepers entertain fans as Mustapha inspires first-ever win

'Clownery, Embarassing!' -Reactions as Man United fans disgusted by Maguire-Lindelof first-half disastership in City derby

'Clownery, Embarassing!' -Reactions as Man United fans disgusted by Maguire-Lindelof first-half disastership in City derby

'Barcelona doing ojoro as usual' - Reactions as late Depay penalty completes comeback against Elche

'Barcelona doing ojoro as usual' - Reactions as late Depay penalty completes comeback against Elche

Nigeria's Flamingoes begin World Cup qualifying campaign with an emphatic win in Kinshasha

Nigeria's Flamingoes begin World Cup qualifying campaign with an emphatic win in Kinshasha

Moses Simon's Nantes extend unbeaten run with easy win over Montpellier

Moses Simon's Nantes extend unbeaten run with easy win over Montpellier

Trending

Why I turned down England – Hudson-Odoi breaks silence

Why I turned down England – Hudson-Odoi breaks silence
SUPER EAGLES

Why 'starboy' Iwobi is missing from Nigeria World Cup squad to face Ghana

Alex Iwobi will miss Nigeria's crucial world cup qualifier against Ghana
UNDER THE RADAR

Starting XI of superb Nigerian players you probably did not know about

Obscure Nigerian stars
EREDIVISIE

Video: Maduka Okoye shows Nigerian 'agbero' spirit to chase off pitch invader in incredible moment against Vitesse Arnhem

Maduka Okoye confronted the pitch invader and chased him off the pitch as Sparta Rotterdam battled for three points against Vitesse (IMAGO/Pro Shots)
EREDIVISIE

KNVB order Sparta Rotterdam to complete Vitesse match despite Maduka Okoye being hit by a bottle

Maduka Okoye was hit by a bottle in a Dutch Eredivisie match between Vitesse Arnhem and Sparta Rotterdam (IMAGO/Pro Shots)
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Onazi still dey play ball?' - Nigerians unhappy as Eguavoen recalls midfielder to Super Eagles fold for World Cup qualifier against Ghana

Onazi is back with the Super Eagles team

2 Ukrainian footballers die in war against Russia

The lives of 2 Ukranian footballers have been cut short due to the war against Russia
VIDEO

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo scores 2 goals in charity match to celebrate 85th birthday

Olusegun Obasanjo is still fit at 85 years old